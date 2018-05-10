Noted Journalist Bhawana Somaaya Remembers Kaifi Azmi, The Man Who Put Life Into Words

Bhawana Somaaya, a noted journalist still remembers Kaifi Azmi the famous lyricist who gave us jewels like ‘Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam…’ She had been friends with Shabana Azmi and had been welcomed by her father as a part of the family and on the death anniversary of the celebrated poet, she shares the vivid memories of the remarkable man, whom she called Abba.

Kaifi Azmi wrote his first ghazal when he was 11, joined the Communist Party at 19 and turned columnist for Qaumi Jung. As a lyricist, his first film was Buzdil followed by Kaagaz Ke Phool, Anupama, Hanste Zakhm, and Arth.

“Over the years, due to my close proximity with the Azmi family, I got used to his towering personality and extraordinary talent. The beauty about affection is that it makes no cerebral discriminations, and Kaifi saab generously included in stimulating mehfils frequently held at the Azmi household, even though I understood very little of Urdu. That was his magnanimity,” she wrote in her article on The Quint.

“He never craved for reassurance and remained detached from flattery till the very end. One day, I asked him what triggered him to write the achingly romantic verse, ‘Dil ki nazuk ragen tutti hain, yaad itna bhi koi na aaye…’ from Hanste Zakhm. He looked at me with blank eyes for a long time and then looked away. It was his ability to hold back always, that made his rare display of intimacy so precious to all those who loved him,” she added.

Of the countless moments she remembers of him, the memories of his declining health still haunt her. “Over the years, Abba visited Jaslok Hospital several times, shifting floors, rooms and doctors and we helplessly watched him shrink from a robust man, whose presence filled the room, to a frail, permanently laid up figure on a high bed wrapped up in tubes and closely monitored by gadgets. He was in discomfort, but not once did he complain even though his suffering was apparent to all,” she recalled.

“In his last days, he became detached from everybody including poetry. When his daughter Shabana plugged in the ear-phones to play him his vintage film numbers, his eyes went blank. The only time he perked up was when informed about progress in his village Phulpur, Mijwan. His anguish was always for larger issues, never himself,” she added.

This legend of a man passed away on May 10, 2002, after battling prolonged illness. Though it has been 16 years since we lost this magnanimous personality, he still lives on in the golden words he wrote.

H/T: The Quint