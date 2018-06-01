Not Telling Your Parents About Your Personal Life Is Not A Sign Of Respect: Swara Bhasker

In Indian society, girls are forever forced to refrain themselves from displaying their ‘unsanskari’ side, especially to parents because in Indian society a girl cussing, drinking or smoking is someone automatically deemed unfit. Well, challenging this very narrow-mindedness and society ‘Veere Di Wedding’ breaks every such stereotypical image of an ideal Indian daughter.

As we already know, the film captures the story of four urban women who teach us that one should live life as who they are without donning different masks for different people, majorly for their parents.

“I personally do not believe in the culture of silence that is so embedded in our middle-class morality. I do not believe that not telling your parents about what is happening in your personal life is a sign of respect,” said Swara Bhasker.

“I think in my family, love and trust is the only thing that matters. So if I am going through something tough, my parents are the first people to know that. But I understand that talking about awkward things are ‘big no’ in the middle-class family. But I think the parents also should know that this is also one side of their daughter, especially if she is a working girl living in an urban city and leading a lifestyle of such. And they should love their daughter the way they are,” she added.

“Even I come from a middle-class family but my equation with my parents might be different from others. The fact is that we are receiving information through films, books, and social media… All of this is giving us awareness. But it is upon us how we interpret it. I think watching such an image of a girl on-screen, two kinds of things can happen — either it will break the barrier, where parents will get to know the side of their daughter that they otherwise do not discuss with each other, or they will watch it as slice of life, because they know that is how their daughters are… It is right in both ways,” said Shikha Talsania.

“After the trailer released, one of the elderly gentlemen said that when he asked his daughter if she behaves and talks like that (shown in the film), she replied to him, ‘Yes dad, I do that… When you are not around’. I think that is the reality, we do not drink or smoke together with our parents in a middle-class family, but we all do in our own space. That is how our mind is conditioned,” Swara said.

