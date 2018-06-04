Not Demoralized By Her Loss, Golfer Vani Kapoor Is Certain That Women Will Put India On The ‘Golfing Map’

Indian golfer Vani Kapoor was the only Indian selected for the Ladies European Tour this season and was hoping to win a medal on her international stint but she, unfortunately, missed the Jabra Ladies open cut by two shots. Though she finished tied at the 67th position, she has not lost her confidence.

The 23-year-old holds a bachelor’s in psychology and sociology from Jesus and Mary College, New Delhi, and has no intention to pursue any further studies. “I am a certified coach now and I want to remain in golf after this. I don’t want to study any further. I always want to be associated with golf here on.”

She had started playing golf at the age of 9 and by 12 she was sure that it was the sport she wanted to build a career in.

She has won four of the six tournaments that she competed in India and had complimented the current progress of women in the game. “People are moving out, so that’s a good sign that they have the capability of playing on bigger tours – LET and LPGA. So there are golfers out there putting India on the golfing map,” she said.

“More women need to turn pro and pursue it as a career. It’s a catch-22 situation. We need more money coming. The sponsors coming in, need to show more players. The lot of us who go out need to win more, raise the profile,” she added.

“We need more eyes on women’s golf. Players need to hold more clinics and engage more people. Some people are working and trying to handle two careers. The need to handle the two things at home and achieve a balance is important.”

H/T: Scroll