Not A Single Woman Between Ages 10 To 50 Could Enter Sabarimala Temple As Its First Pilgrimage Season Ends

Since the Sabarimala temple was opened after the SC’s decision of lifting the ban that restricted entry of women aged below 50 and above 10, not a single woman in the said age group has been allowed to enter the shrine manned by angry devotees. The first pilgrim season of the temple ended on 22nd October.

The Travancore Dewaswom Board (TDB) manages the temple and will be submitting a report to the court on the ground situation. As the main pilgrimage season begins next month, it may also seek more time from the court to implement the verdict.

Kerala police chief Loknath Behera said that as the upcoming pilgrim season is going to be equally tough, a review of the alleged lapses and excesses will be conducted as well.

Earlier four women, all from Andhra Pradesh, were forced to return after they were stopped on the pathway to the temple by Ayyappa devotees. The protestors also stopped 52-year-old Latha Kumar, a teacher from Tamil Nadu’s Trichy, but allowed her after her Aadhaar card confirmed her age.

Hyderabad-based woman journalist Kavitha Jakkal and activist Rehana Fathima also tried to enter the temple escorted by 100 policemen. But they could not go in as devotees and priests blocked their way. A similar request for police protection was submitted by a woman Mary Sweety, who works in the Middle East, but was refused.

Also, owing to the protests, Madhavi, a devotee from Andhra Pradesh, and New York Times reporter Suhasini Raj had to give up on their desire to enter the temple as well.

BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai held the state government fully responsible for all that has taken place, saying that the government was “in a tearing hurry to implement the verdict, angering devotees”.

H/T: Hindustan Times