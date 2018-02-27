North Korea’s National Cheerleaders Live A Life Of Forced Sex Slavery, Claim Defectors

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics saw the North Korean cheerleaders rooting gleefully but the picture behind their cute smiles is apparently too bleak. Recently, defectors have claimed that they are being used as sex slaves by high-ranking members of Kim Jong Un’s twisted regime.

“In one word, athletes are Kim Jong Un’s sports “slaves”. Even the coaches are slaves to Kim Jong Un and to the North Korean regime. Because in North Korea, Kim Jong Un and the regime is the entire world. The athletes and the cheerleaders, too.” disclosed North Korean defector Kim Hyung-soo, 54, saying that only those people are selected who are unlikely to defect, and people with loyal backgrounds.

Lee So-Yeon, a 42-year-old former military musician, another defector said: “North Korea’s art troupe came here [South Korea] and performed with dances and songs, and it might seem like a fancy show on the outside. However, they also have to go to parties and provide sexual services, that sort of pain also follows,” she said, adding, “They go to the central Politburo party’s events [WPK], and have to sleep with the people there, even if they don’t want it. Those sorts of human-rights infringements take place, where women have to follow what they are told to do with their bodies.”

The athletes who took part in the Games were also described as “slaves” by Kim Hyung-soo, 54, who defected to South Korea in 2009 with his son, a competitive skier.

The selection of the cheerleading squads is based on good looks and the ones selected are forced to go through three months of ideological training in order to ensure that they are loyal to the regime as described by Han Seo-hee, who has been a former member of the group and calls it an “army of beauties”.

H/T: Daily Mail and The Independent