Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai Launches A Digital Publication To Educate And Inspire Young Women

Empowering girls and fighting for their rights have been Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai’s forte. From taking a bullet to starting a fund, the young woman has known no boundaries. Adding to the development, Malala has launched a digital publication and newsletter named Assembly from the Malala Fund.

Assembly will work as a platform for girls, young women, and all of us around the world to share their thoughts, challenges, and accomplishments. “I was 11 years old when I started blogging about my life under the Taliban… and it was an opportunity for me to raise my voice. Now I want other girls to have this voice,” says Yousafzai in her video announcement. “I have met amazing and incredible girls from all around the world and they inspire me, and I know that they will inspire you too.”

The digital publication and newsletter is seeking to educate and inspire the next generation of female leaders. The first story published on the website is of Indian teenager Rajni Devi, the protagonist and co-creator of The Adventures of Rajni, a short graphic novel.

This was released on July 5. When Rajni was 14 years old, her parents tried to take her out of school to be married, but she had other plans for her future. She managed to convince her parents to let her continue her education and is now stopping other child marriages in her village.

Priyanka Paul, who brought the story to life through her illustrations, told Vogue India, “Rajni’s is a story that definitely needs to be told and I am glad I could visually bring it to life on Assembly. It’s important that we have platforms like these because we need to be reminded of different perspectives from different people and why they’re important.”

The newsletter is published on the first and third Thursday of every month and a monthly version is also available in Arabic, French, and Spanish.