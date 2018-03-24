No Women Were Fined For Drunk Driving In Delhi, And The Reason Will Surprise You

New Delhi has always been to me this high-paced world where no one slows down for anything. So, it wasn’t shocking when I read the Delhi Traffic Police Data which stated that 2016 and 2017, the traffic police had caught and fined 28,006 and 29,850 motorists for drunk driving. What surprised me was that all these offenders were men.

Does that mean that women don’t drink? Or maybe they never drive in the intoxicated state? Nope, they do both but are allowed to go because there aren’t enough female traffic police officers and as per the present law, in the absence of female officers, women drivers cannot be pulled up for inspections by policemen. In fact, if a woman is behind the wheel, a male officer posted at traffic pickets literally has no authority to stop her car.

“We need to account for the safety of women officials in our departments as well. The women officials in the Delhi Police are less, but the numbers are fewer in the traffic department,” a senior traffic officer explained.

Well, if that’s the law, shouldn’t the Delhi Traffic Police improve the lack of personnel?

“We have to be careful while handling women drivers, especially after sundown. When the pickets are placed around posh pubs we can clearly see that the women driving are drunk, but we have no authority to even ask them to roll their windows down, let alone issuing a challan,” a traffic police officer said. Presently, out of a total of about 2,000 personnel, there are only three women constables in the traffic unit. Just three.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Garima Bhatnagar is of the opinion that women are naturally more tilted towards following rules, so only a few challans have been issued to women drivers for other traffic violations

“We also need to take into consideration that there are fewer women drivers on the road,” Bhatnagar said and hence the neglect of a rather worrying scenario.

H/T: Hindustan Times