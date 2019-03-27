No Welfare Board Or Any Policies To Protect Transgenders In Pune, Says Activist Sonali Dalvi

Years ago, the Supreme Court took a major step towards gender equality in India when it identified the transgenders as the ‘third gender’, thus giving the right to self-identification of their gender as male, female or third-gender. But despite such decisions, the transgender community is still battling the judgmental and partial attitude of those around them.

“We did not and still do not have the Gharkool Yojana (low-income housing programme). Most parents of individuals who identify as transgender, do not accept them. We do not have benefits of pension or something like the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana. There is neither a welfare board, nor any policies to protect transgenders in Pune,” said transgender activist Sonali Dalvi.

She agrees that before the landmark decision by the court, the transgender community did not have recognition. “Therefore I could pick neither male nor female. So I was unable to not vote before 2011,” she added.

But the issues that used to plague them earlier exist till date. “In addition, the Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2018 that is pending in the Rajya Sabha, has multiple issues and we don’t want it to be sanctioned. They forgot the NALSA judgment. Punishment for the rape of a transgender in the bill is two years while in the case of, it is much more. When the welfare board is done, we can start talking about accommodation, marriage, job opportunities, and even adoption,” she said.

H/T: Hindustan Times