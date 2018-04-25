No. Of Registered Transgender Voters In Karnataka Polls Doubling Is A Sign Of Progress

The State Policy for Transgenders has been recently passed by the Karnataka cabinet in order to protect the community from discrimination, by bringing them into the mainstream. After getting recognition from the government and with the Election commission conducting awareness drives for them, many transgenders have registered as voters.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office has stated that in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections the number of transgenders registered to vote has doubled since 2013. Yep, the number has increased to 4,552 compared to 2,125 transgender voters in 2013.

“I didn’t want to do it (sex work) anymore. I came back home to Bengaluru (from Mumbai), but my family did not accept me, so I have been living with the members of my community. I had no idea about the process of voting and was told about voter registration last month. I have finally got my card,” said Jagdamba, a 65-year-old transgender and former sex worker.

Transgender activist Akkai Padmashal too will be casting her vote for the first time as a transgender. “The officials have shown us demos of EVMs, and they are also helping people to register on the spot. These efforts have increased the number of registrations,” she said.

