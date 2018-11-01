No Means No, Regardless Of The Victim’s Character: Supreme Court

A recent order by the Supreme Court about consent might strengthen India’s Me Too movement further.

According to Daily Hunt, Justice R Banumathi and Justice Indira Banerjee reiterated an order they passed in the case of Delhi v Pankaj Chaudhary and Others, emphasising that when a woman says no, it means no, and her refusal is not up for debate.

On July 28, 1997, Pankaj Chaudhary, his brother Gunjesh, and two of their friends, allegedly entered the house of the prosecutrix and raped her when she refused to give them bidi or water. The rapists’ point of contention was that the prosecutrix was of “loose” character and indulged in prostitution. The trial court convicted them sentenced each of them to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years.

However, the High Court overturned this order on the ground that the survivor was in custody with the police for prostitution during the time that the rape was alleged to have taken place. But the SC overturned the acquittal order and said, “Even in cases where there is some material to show that the victim was habituated to sexual intercourse, no inference like the victim being a woman of ‘loose moral character’ is permissible to be drawn from that circumstance alone.”

A woman of “easy virtue” also could not be raped by a person for that reason, the bench added.

H/T: Daily Hunt

