No-Hijab Rule Revoked By AIBA Inspires Muslim Women Boxers To Take Up The Sport

With the International rules for women’s boxing prohibiting them from wearing hijab being revoked by the All India Boxing Association (AIBA), it is a huge win for Muslim women as it remained a stumbling block in their boxing career for a considerable amount of time. According to the guidelines earlier, hijab was not allowed before as “it was not designed to fit the body and had potential to come off and interfere in the competition.”

However, the newly designed hijab and full body form-fitting uniforms “do not compromise the competition and therefore the health of the boxers,” said Shiv Sing, former national women’s chief coach.

Approving a key change in the uniform rules, the AIBA Executive Committee also indicated the boxers to wear their respective national colours on their shorts and vests if it complies with the official guidelines.

In a welcome move, the new rule of allowing hijabs and full form-fitting uniforms to be worn for religious reasons highlights AIBA’s commitment to gender equality. In a statement made by them, AIBA said, “AIBA and the sport of boxing have always been at the front of the spirit of Olympism, by accepting any race, colour, ethnicity, religion, gender, etc, since the beginning of the sport.”

With many Muslim women boxers staying away from the sport due to these restrictions previously, junior world champion Nikhat Zareen spoke about how she received family support to pursue her dreams. “My father supported me in this journey as he understood the requirement for boxing, being a sportsperson himself. When I was young too, a lot of friends and relatives would tell my father to make me stop the sport but he made sure that I fulfilled my dream.”

However, “There are women boxers in India as well as other countries, who wanted to compete but could not because of the previous rule. It is up to an individual to make a choice. I believe this rule change will inspire more Muslim women to continue their career,” she said.

Image for representational purpose only.

H/T: The Indian Express