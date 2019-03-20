‘No Fathers In Kashmir’ Director Wants To Engage Young Indians With His Film

After an eight-month battle with the Central Board of Film Certification, director Ashvin Kumar is all set to present his film ‘No Fathers In Kashmir’ on April 5.

With the launch of its trailer, we get a glimpse into the plot of the story where a British-Kashmiri girl Noor visits Kashmir to look for her father who disappeared years ago. Helping her is a local Kashmiri boy Majid, who takes her to a prohibited zone near the Indo-Pak border where they get arrested.

Talking about his film, Kumar shared how he wants to engage young Indians “who may or may not have an opinion on Kashmir”. “With my new film, I want to engage the youth of the rest of India and get them to empathise with Kashmiri people,” said Kumar. “Of course, there are darker aspects of Kashmir at play, but overall, it’s a teenagers’ story of love and heartbreak. I wanted to engage young Indians who may or may not have an opinion on Kashmir and could perhaps look at Kashmir with less prejudice than elders carrying the baggage of partition.”

As the film faced difficulty in getting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification, Mahesh Bhatt, who attended the trailer launch of the film featuring his wife Soni Razdan said that it saddens him to see the film having to face such complications. Sharing his thoughts on the matter, he expressed, “It is a tragedy that the director had to run from pillar to post. What are we trying to do? In this age and time, is there anything called censorship? What is this picture saying? He had the audacity to look at the truth.”

“It is a staggering, heart-wrenching film. Ashvin has the guts to embrace all that darkness and then having done that bring us so much ‘light’. In these dark times of hate, here is a love story from the blood-soaked Valley of Kashmir which has the audacity to hope.”

‘No Father In Kashmir’ stars, Zara Webb, Shivam Raina, Ashvin Kumar, Soni Razdan, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Natasha Mago, Anshuman Jha, and Shahnawaz Bhatt.

No Fathers in Kashmir | Official Trailer | Oscar® Nominated Ashvin Kumar | In Theatres 5th April

H/T: Scroll