Nishtha Dudeja From Haryana Is The First Indian To Be Crowned Miss Deaf Asia

Twenty-three-year-old Nishtha Dudeja from Haryana recently won the Miss Deaf Asia 2018 title at the 18th edition of Miss and Mister Deaf World-Europe-Asia Beauty Pageant 2018, held in Prague.

She posted about the achievement on Twitter, and couldn’t contain her happiness.

Nishtha Dudeja on Twitter What a moment! It was overwhelming. It’s certainly something I will cherish forever! It was an amazing night. For d first time, India won any crown at Miss and Mister Deaf World pageant. I’m happy that I won dis crown for India. #NishthaDudeja #MissDeafAsia2018 #MissDeafIndia2018

Earlier this year, Nishtha had won the Miss Deaf India title in Jaipur. With this crown, she has become the first Indian to have won any title at the Miss World Deaf Pageant. She told The Times of India, “I want to thank my parents for their consistent support who were always there to help me. Now I want to help the deprived people even at the cost of my comfort. I believe that the differently-abled people don’t need pity. They only deserve equal opportunities to prove themselves.”

She has completed her graduation from Venkateswara College, DU, and is pursuing MA in Economics from Mithibai College, University of Mumbai. She’s also a lawn tennis player, having played many AITA, ITF, and Asian tour tennis tournaments.

Her mother, who Nishtha and her father credit for her success, said, “We were heartbroken when we came to know that our child will not be able to hear lifelong but we did everything to make our daughter’s life a successful one.”