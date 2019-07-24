Nishtha Dudeja, 1st Indian To Win Miss Deaf Asia, On Why Students With Hearing Disabilities Drop Out Of Higher Studies

Nishtha Dudeja was 23 when she competed in Miss Deaf India 2018. This wasn’t the first time that she participated in competitions; at 7 she started learning Judo & played at State and National levels. Later, the determined sportsperson tried her hands at Tennis and well, succeeded in becoming an International tennis player and represented India three times at Deaflympics 2013, 2015, & 2017.

It was actually last year in February that she unexpectedly decided to register for the Miss and Mister Deaf India Contest, organized by All India Deaf Arts and Culture Society (AIDACS). Like a true Leo, she emerged victorious by winning the Miss Deaf Asia 2018 title at the 18th edition of the Miss and Mister Deaf World-Europe-Asia Beauty Pageant 2018 held in Prague.

Excerpts below:

Introduce yourself to our readers.

I was born in Ghaziabad. My father hails from Panipat (Haryana) and he is in government service, while my mother is a homemaker. My pre-schooling started in New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. When I was five years old, we shifted to Delhi for regular speech therapy classes. My childhood has been as happy as that of any normal child, as my parents never made me feel different. I was a pampered child. One of my happy childhood memories is of my paternal grandfather who nicknamed me “Toofaan.” He used to say lovingly, “Aa gaya mera toofaaaaaan!” whenever I came back from school or Judo classes.

Your parents never admitted you to a special school, instead, you went to a usual one. Did you face any challenges there?

My parents sent me to a normal school on the advice of my speech therapist so that I could develop my speech and communication skills fast. Today I can say that it was indeed a good decision as I am now able to communicate with without problems. Initially, I had to face some problems from fellow students as they would sometimes touch or try to take out my hearing aids. But I learned to handle them in due course as my parents had prepared me mentally for these things before sending me to school.

Was it easy for you to make friends as a child?

Honestly, I had no friends till I reached third grade. Children would make friends with me only to get their drawing assignments done as I was relatively better in the subject. Once their work was over, the friendship would end, too. It’d break my little heart but then something good happened. A teacher named Ms. Rupam was introduced to our class, who made sure there was no discrimination whatsoever. I guess her words touched the hearts of the kids, with whom I went on to share great bonds in the future. I now realize the power of a sound educator in a society.

Your first work stint was with UNESCO. How was your experience?

I’m surprised that you noticed this small detail. I haven’t really shared this information with many people. So, after my graduation, I had worked with UNESCO as a volunteer/intern for two months and handled their promotion and publicity on social media. When I started, I had this perception that I would be judged or cornered. However, I was surprised to see how sensitive their staff was towards me. Not their sympathy, but it was their trust in me that I gained there as an employee. In fact, I think other organizations need to emulate the work culture in UNESCO where people with disabilities are treated at par with others.

Was it while working that you applied for the beauty pageant?

Well, the beauty pageant was not at all on my agenda. After my internship, I was very happy practicing Lawn Tennis and even wanted to continue the sport. Unfortunately, I got a jaw-injury that made me stop doing any strenuous exercise or play any outdoor sport. Days passed by and as the fate had it, I heard about an acquaintant who had won the title of Miss Blind India a few months ago. That made me discover a similar contest for deaf people. The moment I found that All India Deaf Arts and Cultural Society (AIDACS) was organizing Miss and Mister Deaf India Pageant 2017 in Indore, I went to see the event with my father, which eventually inspired me to prepare for the pageant the following year. Of course, my happiness knew no bound when I won the title of Miss Deaf India 2018 and was nominated to represent India at the Miss Deaf World Pageant 2018.

Nishtha Dudeja on Twitter What a moment! It was overwhelming. It’s certainly something I will cherish forever! It was an amazing night. For d first time, India won any crown at Miss and Mister Deaf World pageant. I’m happy that I won dis crown for India. #NishthaDudeja #MissDeafAsia2018 #MissDeafIndia2018

Share your experience competing with other fabulous women at the pageant.

At the world-level pageant, I faced very tough competition from the stunning participants of 20 countries. The winners, especially from the countries of China, Israel, Belarus, Ukraine, Thailand, and Romania, were super confident, reminding us that no shortcoming can ever stop you from performing on a world stage. I will never forget the experience.

What kind of training did you undertake to prepare for the show?

For Miss Deaf India pageant, no academy agreed to train me as they held this perception that I wouldn’t be able to follow their instructions properly. Hence, I had to hire individual trainers to groom myself. For example, I learned makeup from Rakesh Seth, Ramp walk from Vinay Gupta, and Dance from Ridhika. I also got some important styling tips from Anuj Lalwani and Haneet Vohra Bhaseen. However, after winning Miss Deaf India pageant, Cocoaberry Academy agreed to train me for Miss Deaf World Pageant.

You are the first Indian woman to have won a title in Miss and Mister Deaf World competition since 18 years of its inception in 2001. How does it feel?

I feel nothing less than proud. I feel empowered for being able to utilize my life to reach a platform from where I can inspire thousands like me.

What are you doing after winning the pageant? Do you want to begin a career in modeling/acting like your fellow beauty winners?

If I get a good opportunity, why not? Simultaneously, I also want to create awareness about the problems of hearing-impaired people and the latest technology available to mitigate them, which I am doing as a Brand Ambassador of Sivantos India Pvt. Ltd.

Share one quote that’s close to your heart.

One of my favorite quotes is, “People may destroy your image, stain your personality but they can’t take away your good deeds because no matter how they describe you, you will still be admired by those who really know you better.”

Share one fun fact about you.

In my entire family of cousins, I am the only person who has studied Humanities in Class XI and XII but went on to do my Graduation in Commerce and now doing Masters in Economics, apart from being the only sportsperson in my whole family. I have studied subjects as diverse as Home Science, Physical Education, Economics and Cost Accounting, while my father, brother and many of my cousins are engineers.

How has your day-to-day life changed since the win?

Nothing much has changed if you are talking about spending time with my family. But outside my home, there have been drastic changes. During social events or family functions, I get a decent amount of attention, which was previously missing. I won’t lie, I enjoy it! I love it more when they appreciate my determination and dedication.

Nishtha Dudeja on Twitter This Crown is a precious gift from God which I will cherish for my entire life 👑 #NishthaDudeja #MissDeafAsia2018 #MissDeafIndia2018

Is there any myth about people with hearing impairment that you want to burst?

Aha, I’m glad you asked this question. One myth which many people have about hearing-impaired people is that hearing loss can be cured by using hearing aids. The truth is, a hearing aid is just like a pair of spectacles. Eyeglasses cannot cure your imperfect vision and similarly, hearing aids, too, cannot heal the hearing loss. These can only help you hear better as long as you wear them.

Finally, if you could change one thing about the representation of people with hearing disability in India, what would it be?

Although the Government of India has kept reservation in higher education as well as jobs for differently-abled people, we still find very few hearing-impaired persons reaching up to the level of graduation. In fact, most of them drop out in high school and senior secondary levels. This is due to the inadequate development of their linguistic skills, which makes it impossible for them to understand all the subjects in higher classes. Let’s not even talk about their dropping confidence.

I wish more parents knew about the benefits of hearing aids/cochlear implants and speech therapies for their hearing-impaired kids. Apart from this, if you can try sending your child to a normal school, it can help them develop their speech and language better. Take my life, for example.