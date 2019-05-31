Nisha Ganatra On Her Film ‘Late Night,’ Sexism In The Industry, And Need For Diversity Behind Camera

There is a serious dearth of women hosts when it comes to the classic American late night comedy scene. Filmmaker Nisha Ganatra has decided to address the same issue in Late Night, her latest film, which revolves around a woman as the host of a late-night show.

Ganatra spoke on the same issue and about her movie in a recent interaction with The Indian Express and said, “There was a brief stint by Joan Rivers, but they never made it official. Mindy Kaling, who has been this force of nature in comedy, wrote this script, centred around a late-night comedy show, and she wrote it for Emma (Thompson).”

Revolving around Katherine Newbury, a female late-night show host, the film stars Thompson as the central character. Kaling plays the role of Newbury’s new writer, Molly Patel, in the film.

Sharing how all of it fell in place, Ganatra says, “I wanted to direct it. The studio flew me to London last year to meet with Emma, as she had the approval over the director. We talked for hours about the script and her vision for the film. I was on my way back to the airport when I got a call that she would make the movie with me.”

This is the second time that Ganatra is working with Kaling. The first time they collaborated was in 2015 when she directed one of the episodes of Kaling’s The Mindy Project. “It was a beautiful collaboration, very respectful. Mindy is so hard working, one of the only Indian-American women working in comedy. We anyway don’t work with a lot of women, leave alone Indian-American women,” she recollects.

A female-led movie which has also been written by a woman writer, Late Night comes at a time when the gender conversation is at its heights in Hollywood as the impact of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements still ripples through the industry.

“The energy on the film set is surely different. Where you put the camera, even when Mindy is kissing someone, it’s different than what a male director would have focussed on her. I wanted to make sure the movie doesn’t get out of the hands of the two women who were central to it. There are times you see a female-driven movie directed by a man, and women are portrayed from a male point of view. We need diversity behind the camera as well, as it will narrate a more complex, and varied narrative” says the 44-year-old director.

In fact, if you consider Ganatra’s oeuvre, narratives pertaining to gender and equality are central to it. The woman has never shied away from bringing out the deep shades of misogyny and sexism both in Bollywood and Hollywood.

“At least India is honest about their sexism and their lack of gender equality. In America, they hold this image that it’s equal and they have feminism here. Statistics are almost equal here. But then Bollywood needs to step up, as its impact is global,” she adds.

