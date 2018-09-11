Nirupa Rao Brings To Life The Flora Of South India With Her Magical Illustrations

If you were to scroll through illustrator Nirupa Rao’s page on Instagram, you will find that the 28-year-old has brought to life South India’s flora on Instagram where she documents everything from vegetation to exotics plants.

The very first illustration she made was of a humble peepal leaf with the caption “practice practice”. She never looked back and went on to win many laurels. In 2017, she won the National Geographic Young Explorers Grant. Her work has also been featured in Chickpea, Harper’s Bazaar India and Medicor. For her upcoming book, she will be illustrating “the weird and the whacky, the carnivorous and the parasitic, the poisonous, the stinky and the unimaginably valuable – the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory of the plant kingdom” in the Western Ghats.

“Though my childhood wasn’t exactly artistic…my two sisters and I loved being creative,” said Rao. “Between us, we would sing, write silly books and direct plays. We would draw posters for our home concerts, illustrate our novels and design our own makeshift sets.”

Her mother told her of her granduncle, the late Father Cecil John Saldanha, who was a field botanist and led the first mission in 1978 to collect and catalog the flora of Karnataka. He also documented the flora of Hassan, in South Karnataka, with the Smithsonian Institution.

“Their research base was my grandfather’s farm in Hassan, and my mother has memories [of] watching the entire operation unfold,” Rao said. “Her colourful stories have made me associate botany with adventure. I’m certainly romanticising what would have been a long and laborious venture, but through my illustrations, I am trying to communicate the passion that leads scientists to dedicate their lives to plants.”

Rao holds no degree in botanical illustration except for a short online course in the subject. “Essentially, botanical illustration means painting plants. It lies somewhere between science and art.” She added how botanical illustration is an important profession as earlier plant illustrations accompanied medical recipes.

“For my book on the magnificent trees of the Western Ghats, I would sketch the trees on site, and then paint them when I came home to Bengaluru. Photographs were insufficient, as a lot of trees were too tall to be captured in one frame. While sketching them, I would have to study the buttress of a tree from one vantage point, and then climb up a hairpin bend in the hillside just to see its canopy. Because of the dense surrounding canopy, it was difficult to isolate a single tree in a photograph. So illustrating the trees in person helped that process,” she said.

Through her work, Rao is hoping to inspire her readers to take interest in India’s native flora which also includes capturing the unique and often disregarded plant life of her own city, Bengaluru.

“There is a gorgeous, ruby-red plant called the Tropical Sundew [a carnivore], which can be found in rocky outcrops outside Bengaluru,” she said. “I’m illustrating it for the children’s book. It has little tentacles on its leaves that trap insects and digest them.”

