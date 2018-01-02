Nirmala Sitharaman’s Unprecedented Decision Lets Private Firms Manage Army Base Workshops

All the Army base workshops (ABWs) in eight cities across six states, including in Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, and Bengaluru, are going to be managed and operated by private firms for the first time, as decided by the ministry of defense.

Called the ‘GOCO (government-owned, contractor managed) Model’, it decrees that private firms will not be making any investment in land, equipment, machinery or the support system. All of this will be made readily available by the MoD.

“The government will provide land, infrastructure, plant and machinery, equipment system support, oversight… The contractor operates and utilizes the facilities available, manages all types of work and is also responsible to get required licenses, certifications and accreditations to deliver mutually agreed targets and maintains the plant machinery and services integral to the venture,” read a MoD communication.

Since their establishment during World War II to keep the Indian Army operationally ready, the ABWs have functioned directly under the Army, never trusting the ordnance factories to take care of weapons and equipment.

In line with PM Modi‘s initiatives to enhance private participation in defense, the decision to finally let private firms in came into force on the recommendations of a committee of experts (CoE) constituted to enhance the combat capability and to balance the defense expenditure of the armed forces.

H/T: The Times Of India