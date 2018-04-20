Nirmala Sitharaman On Being India’s 1st Woman Defence Minister, An Outsider In Delhi, And More

Earlier this month, Indian Express hosted Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at one of their sessions of Express Adda, a freewheeling dialogue on contemporary issues, held in Mumbai.

In the discussion moderated by National Opinion Editor Vandita Mishra, Sitharaman spoke on being India’s first woman Defence Minister, an outsider in Delhi, the civil-military relationship and modernising the Forces. Excerpts from the Indian Express article:

On being an outsider in Delhi

“Delhi was not completely a new place for me but as a political worker, it was a new place. The opportunity was given but yes I was moving like a nomad, in all my friends’ places. It took me nearly two years of spokespersonship being a nomad in Delhi. There was a time when I had a little hesitation in my mind — after all you belong to a family which is alright with you doing all these things but after a point they started asking, where are you actually? Do you have a place?”



The Indian Express National Opinion Editor Vandita Mishra in conversation with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Express Adda held in Mumbai recently. Image Source

On being India’s first woman Defence Minister

“I am thoroughly enjoying (being Defence Minister) because it’s so much of a challenge. Much to my surprise, not a moment have I been made to feel, ‘alright a woman, probably the prime minister wanted to make a token gesture’. The ease with which people have taken this thought of a woman minister has been a great strength for me and has made my job far easier. So, this narrative outside saying there is a glass ceiling that you have to break…none of that.”

On Defence not getting adequate funds

“The narrative which has built up in the last month essentially as a fallout of the (parliamentary) standing committee report…we need to read it in full to change this narrative.”

“There were certain durations of time when decisions were not taken. As a result even if you had wonderful quantities of money, if you didn’t utilise it, if you have not taken decisions to spend it on capital goods, if your revenue purchases have all come to a standstill because some or other procedural headache is causing you to say that I do not want to tread in the path, of what use is fantastic allocation if you have not utilised it at all?”

On Make in India in Defence

“It is a question of getting policies simplified, inviting people to invest. When you talk of Defence, the reason why it takes more time is to say which of those do you want to open up, which of three Forces are still not comfortable to opening up. There is a lot at stake in national security. And as a result, when you list something available for private sector investors abroad, it does take time. Now it is all falling in place.”

On civil-military relationship

“I respect the Forces…but civil services also have a contribution to make. They are there to bridge administration with Forces. They are critical and I give credit to them. I don’t claim to have done miracles in bridging it, but I have just said the two lines can go parallel. I make it sound simple, but that is one area I palpably felt each one was full of themselves and I was caught up between the two.”

On the heating up of the LoC

“I would not agree with you when you say India is trying to keep the LoC hot. But we can’t also say we have to keep the LoC cool. We are finishing them off at the border. If that makes the border hot, so be it. We can’t allow them to come in and after that strategise on how to deal with it… which becomes terrorism on our land. So the policy is not to keep it hot or cold, it is more to make sure that it is timely, relevant on the ground, rather than allowing them to come in and determine the rules of the game.”

