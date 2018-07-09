Nirbhaya Gangrape-Murder Convicts’ Petition Dismissed, SC Upholds Death Sentence

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the review petition filed by three out of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, upholding the verdict of a death penalty for them. The three convicts had filed review petitions in order to reduce their death sentence to life imprisonment.

The bench comprised of Justice Ashok Bhushan and R Bhanumathi, headed by the Chief Justice. They rejected the pleas of the convicts Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23). “This decision reaffirms our trust in the court that we will get justice,” said Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim.

“Our struggle does not end here. Justice is getting delayed. It’s affecting other daughters of the society. I request judiciary to tighten their judicial system, serve justice to Nirbhaya by hanging them as soon as possible & help other girls and women,” she added.

“We knew that review petition will be dismissed. But what next? So much time has gone by & threat to women has gone up in this span. I believe sooner they’re hanged, better it is,” said Badrinath SIngh, Nirbhaya’s father.

Rohan Mahajan, the lawyer for Nirbhaya’s family, called it a victorious moment as “faith in the judiciary has been reinstated. “The only request to the Central govt is to expedite whatever process is to follow now,” said Mahajan.

On the other hand, AP Singh, counsel of the three convicts in the case found the judgment faulty and said, “Justice should be served to everyone. Injustice has been done to the children (convicts). This decision has come due to political, public and media pressure.”

H/T: The Quint