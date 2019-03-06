Nine-Year-Old From Chennai Donates 30 CCTV Cameras Bought From Her Birthday Savings To The City Police

A nine-year-old from Chennai has displayed the kind of social awareness and generosity that most adults fail at by donating Rs. 1.5 lakh to her city police for their ‘Third Eye’ project’ (which involves the installation of CCTV throughout the city for more efficient police surveillance).

When S Srihita, a class III student, got to know about the efficiency of CCTV cameras and to what extent they can help the city police, she immediately talked to her father about the same and expressed the desire to use the money saved by him for her birthday celebrations to purchase CCTV cameras.

Touched by Srihita’s wish, her father Sathyanarayana immediately complied and thus purchased 30 CCTV cameras worth Rs. 1.5 lakhs which they later donated to the Chennai police.

H Krishnamoorthy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Royapettah, Chennai, shared in an interaction with The Hindu, “I was speaking to Sathyanarayana about CCTV cameras. He may have then spoken about it at home. Srihitha is a fan of former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who is the Lt. Governor of Puducherry. She spoke to me over the phone and later told her dad that she wanted to donate her birthday savings to the police.”

A public-private partnership, the aim of the ‘Third Eye’ project is to install CCTV cameras at every 50 metres in Chennai. In just a year, approximately 10,164 CCTV cameras costing Rs 69.37 crore have already been installed in the city, all thanks to citizens like Srihita and her father.

H/T: The Hindu