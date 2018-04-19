Nine Out Of Ten Accused Convicted By Special CBI Court In Apna Ghar Sexual Exploitation Case

The Apna Ghar shelter home housed the destitute and physically challenged, mostly girls, in Rohtak district had landed in a controversy in 2012 when their premises were raided by a team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights who rescued 103 inmates. They found that they were being sexually exploited and the in-charge and her kin were trafficking them.

Overseeing the case, a special CBI court has convicted nine out of the 10 accused in the order pronounced by Special CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh on Wednesday. The ones held guilty were Jaswanti Devi (in-charge cum caretaker of the shelter home), her daughter Sushma alias Simmi, son-in-law Jai Bhagwan, acquaintance Roshni, brother Jaswant, cousin Sheela, driver Satish, Ram Prakash Saini (employee) and Veena (counselor).

They were all booked under sections of rape, voluntarily causing hurt, abortion without consent, unlawful compulsory labor, assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and violation of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. For Jai Bhagwan and Satish, an additional charge of gangrape was added.

As the CBI couldn’t prove charges against the tenth accused Angrez Kaur Hooda, the then development project officer of Rohtak, she was acquitted.

The Apna Ghar sexual exploitation was the reason that led to the constitution of state commissions for protection of child rights in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

