Nine AIR Employees Get Sacked After Going Public With Their #MeToo Stories Against Station’s AD

As nine of the All India Radio women employees went public with their #MeToo stories in the wake of the movement that has taken over the country, the hypocrisy of our country and its patriarchy came out through AIR’s reaction to the situation.

After the AIR women employees in Shahdol station in Madhya Pradesh publically shared the stories of their brush with the station’s assistant director (programming), Ratnakar Bharti, instead of taking a firm action against the accused, AIR ended up sacking all the complainants.

Thus, Bharti is still at the AIR headquarters in New Delhi where he apparently happens to be under the “strictest vigilance watch.” Just like in the case of Shahdol, similar things have happened in the cases of complaints raised by AIR women employees in places like Dharamshala, Obra, Sagar, Rampur, Kurukshetra, and Delhi.

As per AIR employee union, in each of the cases, while the accused got away with a mere warning, the complainants were sacked. All India Radio’s director general Fayyaz Shehryar said in an interaction with The Times of India, “Every incident that has been reported has been probed by the Internal Complaints Committee. In the Shahdol instance, after the ICC verdict, Ratnakar Bharti was transferred from Shahdol and he remains under the strictest vigilance watch at the DG Headquarters.”

Shehryar denied the possibility of any link between the sacking of the women and their complaints against Bharti by saying that, “The review of casual broadcasters is an annual affair where poor performers are weeded out following a three-tiered process. Those who are left out tend to make this an ego issue. We cannot overlook a rule to benefit any individual.”

The Air trade union is agitated by the current happenings and has been urging Prasar Bharati chief executive Shashi Shekhar Vempati to review the complaints and take proper actions against the same. The trade union wants that the PB CEO to “look into the matter seriously, reinstate these victims, compensate them for their loss and ensure that strictest possible punishment is meted out to such officials.”

H/T: The Times of India