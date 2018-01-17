Nimrat Kaur Stuns As A Commando In Training In Trailer Of Upcoming Web Series ‘The Test Case’

ALTBalaji just released a new trailer of the much-anticipated web series The Test Case, starring Nimrat Kaur, and we are in total awe of the leading lady. She plays the role of Captain Shikha Sharma and looks simply breathtaking in the trailer.

Directed by Nageesh kukunoor, the series is a nail-biting drama about the very first female combat officer in India. The story is about the struggle of a woman officer who is trying to create her own niche in a world that is predominantly male and prejudiced. The show revolves around Captain Shikha who competes with a whole bunch of men to be a commando. To attain her goals she needs to undergo physical as well as emotional trial and has to display impeccable courage.

With a power packed star cast including veterans like Juhi Chawla, Rahul Dev, Suhail Naiyyar, Atul Kulkarni, Anuup Soni, Akshay Oberoi, Samir Soni and Manit Joura, the series is all set to release on January 26. The series provides an insight into the life of a woman who aspires to conquer a territory never pioneered by women before and appears promising.