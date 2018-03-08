Nimisha Singh Is The Sole Female Engineer Giving Orders In Mumbai’s Metro Project

Name a profession and you’ll find women conquering it.

Nimisha Singh from Bulandshahr, UP, is the sole woman civil engineer working on the Metro III line (stretch between Mumbai Central and Acharya Atre Marg) in Mumbai. The 26-year-old joined the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation as deputy engineer (civil) in August 2015.

A graduate of Madan Mohan College, Nimisha always wanted to become a civil engineer and unlike her other female batch mates, she opted to work on-site. She started her career with a private firm which was working on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s underground corridor in October 2013.

“I always wanted to be a civil engineer as many of my family members are associated with the field. As a kid, I used to visit construction sites to observe the work,” Nimisha told The Times of India.

Nimisha Singh

She credits her parents for her dreams that shaped into reality. She said, “I give a lot of credit to my parents as they have always encouraged me.” Her father is a lawyer-politician and her mother is a government counsel. Tunneling is not something Nimisha was hands-on with but she was determined to get into it as soon as she saw the vacancy on a newspaper. She recalled, “I had no prior experience as tunneling is not taught in the college. I had worked on irrigation and canal projects as an intern in college. But when I saw the advertisement on the web about the vacancy, I straightway applied for the job. I’m a rough-and-tough person and was keen to work in this field.”

Well, right after she joining her first company she faced challenges. The expatriates working on the DMRC project were apprehensive about her ability. She said, “They were critical, and not keen to give me exposure either. For a few weeks, they did not even allow me to work. But the Indians in the firm convinced them, after which I was given access to work and the technology.” Now, after few years of experience, she works in Mumbai as a Deputy Manager. But here again, it wasn’t easy for her. She said, “Mumbai has a different work culture than Delhi, but here too, male employees were not keen to take instructions from me. Gradually, I was able to build a rapport and now things are working well.”

All the best for your future endeavors, Nimisha!

H/T: The Times Of India