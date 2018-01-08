Nileema Mishra’s Tireless Efforts Are Uplifting Thousands Of People In More Than 200 Indian Villages

At the young age of 13, Nileema Mishra had decided to devote her life to the betterment of the underprivileged. She vowed that she’ll never get married. Hailing from a middle-class family in Bahadarpur village of Maharashtra, her decision was the result of witnessing countless farmer suicides and a string of social injustices.

It was in the 1990s, after having finished her Master’s in Clinical Psychology from Pune that she engrossed herself in developing the life of the people in Jalgaon district instead of settling for a job and leading an urban lifestyle. She returned to her hometown and realised that the major reason behind the continuing problems was the lack of financial support. To solve this, she opened Bhagini Nivedita Gramin Vigyan Niketan (BNGVN), which started providing underprivileged women with micro-credit.

But soon Nileema faced the trouble of generating funds required to run the organization and so, she sold her mother’s jewels and used that money.

Today, BNGVN is the primary source for people from more than 200 villages in the state, who aspire to get sustainable livelihood and Nileema is one of the youngest recipients of the Magsaysay Award in 2011 for transforming the lives of thousands of rural Indians. From providing computer literacy, short-term loans to farmers from neighboring villages, to training people on marketing their products, she has helped them in leading a better life. She was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2013.

“During my 27 years of long social service, I have given direction to hundreds of families and all the credit goes to them in fetching me this prestigious award. So far, I have worked for the poor keeping myself away from publicity and I will continue to do my work in future,” she said.

And we hope she excels in her mission of being the best example of humanity.

