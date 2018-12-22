Nikita Gill On Her “Fierce Fairytales” And Blurring The Lines Between Heroes And Villains

Off late, a new feminist discourse has been created around the age-old fairytales. A lot of writers, researchers, and activists have been attempting to deconstruct fairytales and rewrite them with a new perspective.

With her latest book Fierce Fairytales: Poems & Stories to Stir Your Soul, Nikita Gill is another addition to the list of writers who have attempted a retelling of fairytales so as to improvise them as per the contemporary times.

In a recent interaction that she had with The Indian Express, Nikita talked about what made her reimagine fairy tales as poems, prose, and letters, blurring the lines between heroes and villains, and more.

Here are the excerpts:

On reimaging fairy tales as poems, prose, and letters

“I have a deep love for fantasy, but I recognised that most magical tales relied on magic from the outside, a chance meeting with a magic stranger, for instance. The point of these fairy tales is to rely on the magic inside you, that everyone is already born with strength and hope.”

On blurring the lines between heroes and villains

“Human beings are not just their best nor are they their worst. Nor is anyone born evil. All of that is a learned behaviour, and comes from somewhere, from trauma, abuse, or something harmful. I approached these stories by giving villains a more nuanced perspective, to make people think a little deeper than ‘good and bad.'”

On the mass appeal of Insta poetry

“Instagram is a bite-sized way of appreciating something. It is a great way to foster community. While a lot of Instagram is dedicated to highlighting someone’s reel life, the poetry part is dedicated to some extremely painful conversations that people rarely feel comfortable sharing elsewhere.”

On the criticism received by Insta poetry

“They, who want to make these platforms disappear, generalise the work and say it is craftless and amateurish because the people here haven’t pursued MFAs and whatever other qualifications gatekeepers think is necessary to write poetry. As for consumerism, I don’t make money off my Instagram, but I do make a nominal sum from selling my books. If that is ‘consumerist’ then I guess all art is consumerist in some way, given that artists in a capitalist society cannot make any money to live, rent and pay bills without selling their art.”