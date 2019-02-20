Nikhat Zareen And Meena Kumari Become First Indian Women Boxers To Win Gold Medals At Strandja Memorial Tournament

After winning gold medals at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Tuesday, Nikhat Zareen and Meena Kumari Devi became the first set of Indian women boxers to do so.

In the 2018 edition, India had won 11 medals of which two were gold. This time, in the 51 kg category, Zareen, a multiple-time national medalist, won by 5-0 against Filipino Irish Magno, whom she defeated thanks to her solid defense.

Devi, who had won the bronze medal last year, won the 54 kg category finals against Aira Villegas, also from the Philippines, by 3-2.

H/T: Hindustan Times

Featured image of Indian Boxer Nikhat Zareen