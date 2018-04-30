Nike’s Female Employees Revolt Against Rampant Male-Dominance, Harassment, And Discrimination

After the #MeToo movement, a revolution took place within the headquarters of Nike in Beaverton, Oregon, this month. Female employees at the sportswear company have rebelled against the male-dominated board for sexual harassment and unfair treatment. And this protest of theirs has led to an exodus of top Nike executives.

It was an anonymous survey that triggered the revolution as female workers were asked if they have faced sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the office. And on March 5 those questionnaires landed on the desk Nike’s chief executive Mark Parker, leading to the exodus of six top male executives. Nike brand president Trevor Edwards, Edwards’ lieutenant Jayme Martin, Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews, a vice president in footwear and a senior director for Nike’s basketball branch were the ones to leave the company.

It was revealed that for long women felt harassed, had a stunted career growth, were subjected to staff outings where they ended at strip clubs, were being forcibly kissed, a manager was bragging about the condoms he carried and a staff member mentioned one woman’s breasts in an email to her. Many women described the workplace as ‘demeaning to women’, and three of them remember times when men in high positions used ‘a vulgar term for women’s genitals’.

But when they approached human resources, they were yet again let down and saw little or no evidence that any action was being taken on their complaints.

“That is not something we are going to tolerate. It has pained me to hear that there are pockets of our company where behaviors inconsistent with our values have prevented some employees from feeling respected and doing their best work,” Chief executive Mark Parker said.

