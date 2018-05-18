Nickelodeon Inspired This Teen Astronaut To Aspire To Be The 1st Human To Step On Mars

Alyssa Carson was just 3 when she fell in love with the kids animated show The Backyardigans telecast on Nickelodeon. Just like the characters, she, too, decided to travel to Mars. So determined that today she’s an astronaut-in-training at NASA.

All of 17, Alyssa is now preparing herself to walk the soil of Mars and become one of the first to do so in 2033. She remembers, “I started watching videos of rovers landing on Mars. I had a gigantic map of Mars in my room I would look at. We (the family) started getting telescopes so we could look at space. I did the same thing as other kids, like switching my mind about careers, wanting to be a teacher or the president one day. But the way I always thought about it was I would become an astronaut, go to Mars, come back, and then be a teacher or the president.”

Honored to lead the Pledge of Allegiance in the Senate & be presented in the House chambers at the LA Capital 754 Likes, 25 Comments – Alyssa Carson (@nasablueberry) on Instagram: “Honored to lead the Pledge of Allegiance in the Senate & be presented in the House chambers at the…”

Below are some facts about the young girl who is ready to fly and touch the sky very soon, literally!

Alyssa was born on March 10, 2001, in Hammond, Louisiana. As of 2017, she attends Baton Rouge International High School and studies her school subjects in Chinese, English, French, and Spanish. Recognizing her interest, it was her father, Bert Carson, who enrolled her in the United States Space Camp in 2008. At the age of 12, she became a part of the Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama; Quebec, Canada; and Izmir, Turkey. In 2013, she became the first person to complete the NASA Passport Program by going to all 14 NASA Visitor Centres in the USA. She is the youngest applicant to the International Space University. She is the ambassador for the Mars One private spaceflight project. In 2014, she was honored as the youngest Female Groundbreaker. Alyssa was a part of the Hollywood film “The Mars Generation”. If all goes well, she will step on Mars in 2033 and spend 2-3 years on the planet colonizing it, farming and performing science experiments.

It was an honor to speak at the opening ceremony of the National competition of Seaperch underwater robotics 309 Likes, 10 Comments – Alyssa Carson (@nasablueberry) on Instagram: “It was an honor to speak at the opening ceremony of the National competition of Seaperch underwater…”

Source.