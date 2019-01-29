NGO Seeks Protection For Protesting Kerala Nuns Against Accused Bishop

Following the Kerala nun rape case, four nuns who protested against ex-Bishop Franco Mullakkal in support of the survivor had been served a transfer notice a few days ago by the Mother General of Missionaries of Jesus based in Jalandhar. To protect them, a non-governmental organization, Save Our Sisters (SOS), has written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting government intervention and protection for these nuns.

Last June, a 43-year-old Mother Superior complained to the police that Mullakkal raped her 13 times between the years 2014 and 2016. In the weeks that followed, five nuns staged a sit-in protest in Kochi seeking the bishop’s arrest.

In response to the transfer letter received by the nuns, Sr Anupama had said, “This is like a disciplinary action against us. We are preparing a reply to the mother general. This is a ploy to torpedo the case and isolate the survivor nun. Convent authorities have made our lives miserable but we will not dump our fellow nun and will go ahead with the case.”

To protect these nuns, the NGO wrote a letter to Vijayan that read, “The rape survivor and the other five nuns who supported her in the case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal are facing an imminent threat of being separated and sent away from Kerala by the Missionaries of Jesus. We call upon the government to initiate immediate action to forestall the move to remove them from their present convent where the government is giving protection, till the trail is completed.”

