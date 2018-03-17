NFHS Data Says 1 In 3 Married Women Face Sexual, Physical, And Emotional Abuse By Partners

Understanding of consent needs to be ingrained in our society and analysis of current data only goes to on to reiterate it.

Data published under the recent National Family Health Survey (NFHS) reports that 31% of married women are subjected to sexual, physical, and emotional abuse by their partners. The graph had come down from 37% in 2005-06 to 29% in 2015-16 but the percentage is still high.

The survey shows how despite the abuse and violence, women stay married to their partners. Aged between 15 to 49, only 7% of married women who have suffered through sexual abuse have been separated from their partners while 83% speak of their sufferings referring to their current husband.

Until the current modification, section 375 of the Indian Penal Code stated, “sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under 15 years of age, is not rape.” After the new modification, it states, “Exception in rape law is discriminatory, capricious and arbitrary. It violates bodily integrity of the girl child. If a man has sexual intercourse with a wife who is below 18 years, it is an offense. The minor wife can complain against the husband within one year.”

There are laws that criminalize abuse in a marriage but they are in regulation for physical abuse by partner and in-laws. The need of criminalizing marital rape has been discussed in the past but has not been worked on citing the reasons – the sacred institution of marriage will fall apart, and the potential for misuse.

According to the NFHS data, 42% men and 52% women believe that violence by men on women is justified if the wife refuses to engage in sexual intercourse.

H/T: The Better India