News Reporting Has Become Aggressive Today, Say Former Women News Presenters Of Doordarshan

In 2003, a photograph was taken which featured four former women news presenters Gitanjali Aiyar, Minu Talwar, Neethi Ravindran, and Salma Sultan. Sometime ago, Ravindran shared the picture on Facebook and captioned it ‘Remembering…’, having no idea that a casual picture would go viral and create such nostalgia after 14 years.

“I don’t understand it all,” said Ravindran. “This picture was taken by my husband at Gitanjali’s [Aiyar] child’s wedding. It was one of those old cameras and the photograph even has a date on it. I put it on Facebook and captioned it ‘Remembering…’ I knew that a few people took it and passed it around. But today, every person I meet is saying they’ve seen this picture.”

“Many people have told me that this photograph brings back wonderful memories of watching us present the news…that we all had our own special character and style of presenting,” she added. “These days, they say everyone on the news is shouting at them.”

It was towards the end of the 60s that these women became synonymous with television news in India. That was the era when news was calmly presented as compared to the shouting-in-your-face style of reporting these days.

“Until then, the audience had been living on ‘Chitrahaar’ [a popular programme featuring the latest hits from the Hindi film industry] and ‘Krishi Darshan’ [a show that gave news and information related to agriculture] and films,” said Rimi Simon, former television news reporter. “So when we arrived, we were these incredible, unimaginable superhumans at 9 pm.”

It was also a time when watching the Doordarshan news was considered necessary to improve one’s English. Aiyar remembers receiving letters that would commend her enunciation or how she read the news.

“They would also thrust upon us a lot of power which we clearly didn’t have,” said Aiyar. “Once a man came and rang the doorbell to ask me to do something about bringing electricity to the chawl he was living in. Another time, an auto driver in Dehradun would not take any money after dropping me at the school where my son was studying. Many felt we were doing a lot for the nation. It was all very touching.”

Rimi Simon went on to voice many crucial events in the Indian history like the Asian Games of 1982, Films Division documentaries, and the Non-Aligned Movement summit in 1983. “Eventually, I gained the confidence to say that I wanted to be on television,” she said. “I walked across to Doordarshan and asked if I could audition. They said I had to be a graduate. Two years, later in 1984, I applied and got selected.”

Today, newsrooms run on technology but in those time the picture was rather different. “We didn’t have teleprompters. There was someone who was manually rolling the script for us. It was very difficult to look at the camera and look down at what you were reading all at the same time. We also had to be agile at all times because a person standing near the camera would suddenly gesture and ask you to go faster or slower depending on what was appropriate,” said Gitanjali Aiyar.

She shared how when any urgent and important news broke, a paper, having the news written on it, would be placed in front of the anchor. “We had to make sense of it,” said Simon. “I may not even have known what he was talking about or the place where the news was from. This would all be happening live under harsh studio lights. There was no opportunity to clear one’s throat or make any facial expressions.”

“I remember when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi lost the election, the teleprompter had no mention of it at all,” said Ravindran. “We all knew the outcome of the election though. I took a sheet of paper and wrote asking why we weren’t mentioning it on our bulletin. The guy in front of me put his hands over his ears making the gesture that he hadn’t heard me. They didn’t allow us to say it until the next day.”

“Television was even more closely monitored then because you had visuals with it,” added Simon. “There was an unspoken ethic that you could not show your bias or your political leanings. If a newsreader misbehaved or changed the meaning of a sentence, he or she would be hauled up and depending on the gravity of the mistake, you would be yanked off or given a lower bulletin.”

While they appreciate the “grilling of ministers and politicians” in news today, the luxury of the best technology at the disposal of anchors and getting a freer environment, they don’t enjoy the news anymore. “I understand the competition is tremendous. But why should it lead to aggression? At the moment there seems to be a war going on between channels and as a viewer I don’t think I’m interested in that. I just want to see what’s going on in the world,” said Ravindran.

“I know for sure that there can be dignified and good newsrooms which are sane and not so over the top. News is actually something that is sacred,” said Simon.

“Doordarshan, whatever you may say are its problems, gave you the complete news,” added Simon. “It covered the length and breadth of the country – you got the news from Tripura, from Kerala, from Punjab, from all the corners of the country. Today, very few channels are able to give you the complete picture. You have two stories that are discussed and that’s that. So you are actually quite ill-informed.”

