Newlyweds Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar’s Way Of Thanking Guests Should Be Adopted By Everyone

Heartthrob Milind Soman married his sweetheart Ankita Konwar on April 22 at Alibaug. The intimate wedding was attended by close family and friends and was celebrated following all the customs. The couple swapped the traditional way of thanking guests with a super thoughtful gesture.

The madly in love couple is showering equal amount of love on mother nature. They are going to plant a tree as a return gift for every guest who attended the wedding. Till date, 11 trees have been planted.

Model-actor Milind shared an Instagram post saying, “Nurture the gifts you have received 😊 planting a tree with @earthy_5 for every guest, 11 done!” and we’re sure this gesture of the couple will inspire their fans to take similar steps to protect our environment.

Newlyweds Milind and Ankita cannot stop gushing about each other since they got married and have been posting some adorable and cute pictures with mushy captions. “Love always finds it’s way #foreveryouandi,” Ankita captioned a photo from their wedding mandap, “Then love knew it was called love. And when I lifted my eyes to your name, suddenly your heart showed me my way – #pabloneruda #myman#foreveryouandi #love,” she captioned another photo of the two of them.

Along with the photos, the young athlete, Ankita, has written, “Growing up, I personally never liked weddings 🙈 felt like a lot of effort for no good reason 😆 Attended no one’s wedding but my only sister’s! But that one wedding changed me. The energy, the support from the family and friends is exactly what a couple needs when they start a new life together. We did have a beautiful wedding with the lovely family and friends and their immense effort to make the day memorable for us was/is/always will be a true blessing.”

The couple has been criticised and has received backlash for the age-gap between them and many of Milind’s fans had expressed disappointment over their togetherness. Ankita is much younger to Milind and this difference wasn’t received well by his fans. However, the criticism did not affect them and they got blissfully married after dating for two years.

We wish them a happy married life and hope to see them inspiring us with their super thoughtful gestures in the future as well.