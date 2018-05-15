Newer, Better Coaching Courses Are Being Implemented For Indian Athletes

The International Association of Athletic Federation (IAAF) along with the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) has decided to conduct instrumental coaching courses for Indian athletes. According to AFI Secretary, CK Valson, the IAAF has listed out ten courses.

The AFI Secretary also informed that they aim to have the course across India. To begin with, the Coaches Education and Certification Systems (CECS) Level 1 Course will be conducted in Chennai and Ranchi from May 2 to May 13th. The plan for the year 2018 is to cover Patiala, Bhopal, Guwahati, and Himachal Pradesh.

Around 240 candidates have already applied for the May batch and the next admission window is set to open in September. The registration fee is Rs 25,000, which includes accommodation and food.

The new certification course will also provide former athletes a second viable career option. A lot of older athletes have faced major financial crunch and the athletes who once brought glory to the country were seen selling chaat on the streets.

This coaching certification programme will ensure that athletes have a viable career choice for them. Former Olympians and athletes will be given priority while selecting applicants for the coaching programme. High jumpers Sahana Kumari and Nalluswamy Annavi also underwent training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

According to high jumper Sahana Kumari, the IAAF certification will help augment the standard of coaching. Kumari elaborates and claims that former athletes know the intricate workings, due to their prior experience. She credits the AFI in its initiative to encourage people to take up coaching. She feels this is a better initiative than spending a year to undergo the level one coaching course at the National Institute of Sports.

The IAAF certification is conducted for just 12 days, and won’t hamper athlete schedules. The initiative to formulate a standardised coaching programme is to generate quality coaches, and consequently champion athletes.

The Coaches Education and Certification System of the IAAF has regulated three levels of courses across seven languages since January 2016. For each course, the IAAF provides a standard syllabus, lecturers, and necessary literature.

The operation of the CECS will be coordinated by the six area associations, with their respective IAAF Regional Development Centre(s) (RDCs), under the supervision of the IAAF Development Department.

H/T: The Better India

Image used for representational purpose