New Zealand’s Women’s Football Team To Get Equal Pay As The Men’s Team

New Zealand becomes the first country to give equal pay to the women’s and men’s football teams. Under a new collective agreement, Football Ferns players will get equal pay for international games.

Under the deal, the New Zealand women’s football team will receive equal payments and prize money for wins. They will also have the same rights for image use and can enjoy the same travel arrangements as the men’s team while representing New Zealand.

Sarah Gregorius, the Football Ferns striker, said that the deal represented an important principle that will recognise the efforts put by women into their sport. “It’s such an awesome line that we’ve now drawn in the sand,“ she told Radio New Zealand.

“No matter who you are, whatever gender, when you pull on a New Zealand football shirt you’re entitled to the same treatment and respect no matter what,” she added.

Although the new agreement is not going to make a huge difference financially to female footballers in New Zealand, as the men’s side is ranked 133rd in the world and both teams, men’s and women’s, play reasonably infrequently. The vast majority of games are in clumps for tournaments and short tours.

H/T: BBC