New Wardrobe For Non-Gazetted UP Policewomen; Tunics In Place Of Shirts

To bring in comfort and gender sensitisation in the uniform for women in the law force, the government has passed a new uniform code that will replace shirts with tunics for non-gazetted policewomen in Uttar Pradesh. For the first time a gender-specific ‘khaki’ uniform has been introduced in the state.

“The uniform has been designed keeping in mind the comfort and convenience of women cops,” said BP Jogdand, additional director general (ADG) at the police headquarters in Allahabad.

After the suggestion to bring changes in uniform for policewomen was recommended at the 7th National Conference of Women in Police in January 2016, the Allahabad police headquarters decided to bring this to effect.

Jogdand said the suggestions were forwarded to the state government after its endorsement by the Uttar Pradesh director general of police on November 8, 2017. It was on the basis of these recommendations that state government secretary OP Verma issued the order, he added.

“The order reads that the shirt will be worn like a tunic, and it will fall till a few inches above the knee,” said a senior police officer at the Allahabad police headquarters. “It will be more comfortable and attractive than the earlier one.”

The tunics replacing the shirts will be double-collared with four pockets and will change from half-sleeved in the summer to full-sleeved in the winter. “It will also have four loops to accommodate a fabric belt (newad) and prominently bear the logo of the Uttar Pradesh police,” the office said. There are no changes in the trousers.

Atarsuiya police station house officer Anshul Pandey welcomed the changes, stating that the new uniform was aimed at making the police force look smarter. “The design is attractive, although the tunic looks heavier than usual shirts. Nevertheless, it will be very comfortable to wear in the winter,” said Pandey.

H/T: Hindustan Times

Image used for representational purpose