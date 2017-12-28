New Study By Neuroscientists Discovers A Protein That Triggers Postpartum Depression

Psychoneuroendocrinology Journal recently published a study conducted by the neuroscientists at Tufts University School of Medicine that talks about the stress women face during pregnancy. It highlights how the neuroendocrine system affects physiological response to stress, called the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, before and after pregnancy.

The study yields that stress, in turn, activates HPA axis and a specific protein in the brain, KCC2, that are enough to induce postpartum depression-like behavior and deficits in maternal care. HPA axis triggers the postpartum depression whereas the protein KCC2 makes women go through anxiety, severe fatigue, and inability to bond with their children along with experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Jamie Maguire, Ph.D., corresponding author on the new study, assistant professor in the Department of Neuroscience at Tufts University School of Medicine, and a member of the Neuroscience and Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics program, said, “Some clinical studies show a relationship between CRH”( the main driver of the stress response), HPA axis function and postpartum depression, but others fail to replicate these findings. A direct investigation into this relationship has been hindered due to the lack of useful animal models of such a complex disorder.”

According to the team of researchers, this study can also help identify a biological marker that characterizes women who may be vulnerable to postpartum depression. How? By noticing the dysregulation of the stress axis, potentially leading to new treatment options. A doctor from the team said, “We believe our model will be useful for testing novel therapeutic compounds for postpartum depression. Such studies could also be relevant to other conditions in which KCC2 deficits are implicated, such as epilepsy, chronic pain and autism, and to other stress and anxiety related disorders.”

H/T: tuft.edu