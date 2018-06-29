New Music Video ‘Unilever’s Racist Fever’ Aims To Protest Against Mercury Pollution

It there is a source of protest that is both docile yet powerful, it has to be music. Within the larger genre of political music, protest music or the music of resistance is a category of its own.

A new music video titled ‘Unilever’s Racist Fever’ which is slated to release today aims to headstart a fight against environmental pollution. An aesthetic mix of gaana, rap, and Carnatic music, the song aims to call out Hindustan Unilever Limited for mercury pollution in Kodaikanal as per a report by The Hindu.

The song features vocalist TM Krishna, Ashraf, and Amrit Rao.

“Unilever, a mercury factory, refuses to apply the same standards of clean-up for India that it would normally in Europe. Why these double standards? Hence, we call it environmental racism,” said Archanaa Seker, the producer of the music video explaining the purpose of the song.

Nityanand Jayaraman, an environmental activist explains the ground for the racist allegation. He says, “They have set themselves a lax target level, proposing to clean up to a standard of 20 mg per every kilogram of soil. In the UK, where the company is based, in residential areas, the guideline value is 1 mg per kilogram of soil. In Kodai, this is not a residential area, but a water shed spot. Here, the levels must be even more stringent. We are asking them to bring it down to less than 20 mg.”

Popular rap artist and activist Ashraf, who features in the video, says, “The people of Kodaikanal have lived with this menace for the past 15 years. It was exciting for me to work with the protesters during the making of the video. The energy was electric.”

The launch event of the video would be followed by an hour-long concert. The director would also be talking about the making of the song at the event.

