New Movie On Mary Magdalene’s Life Portrays Her As A Strong Independent Woman

For centuries now, Mary Magdalene has been looked at as the sinful prostitute from Magdala. In the long narratives of English literature not once did I come across her being talked as the strong woman who stayed by the side of Jesus even when his apostles left.

However, in its majority, the Western literature has refused to look beyond the tarnished, sinful image of Mary Magdalene who did all that she is accredited with just a penance for her sins. The propagation of the negative image probably started with Pope Gregory the Great conflating Magdalene with an anonymous sinful woman.

For centuries now Western literature has refused to look beyond the tarnished, sinful image of Mary Magdalene who did all that she is accredited with just a penance for her sins.

It was in 1969 when the Catholic Church cleared the confusion but a lot of damage was already done. It was stated that she actually belonged to a thriving fishing village on the Sea of Galilee named Magdala. The place has been a major site of excavation for quite some time now.

With time and studies, modern scholars have adopted a different image of Mary as of the woman who persistently stayed by Christ even when everyone else left. Jennifer Ristine, director of the Magdalena Institute at Magdala said, “Historical tradition says she was a prostitute from Magdala. Reanalyzing that reputation that she had we can see she was probably a woman of greater social status, higher social status, a woman of wealth who accompanied Jesus as we see in Luke 8-2, helping Jesus and his disciples with her own resources.”

Despite the altering scholastic views, modern movies like ‘Jesus Christ Superstar” and “The Da Vinci Code” still continuing to portray Mary in a negative light. Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, the Vatican’s culture minister, said: “Art history made her become a prostitute, which is something that is not present in the Gospels.” He further added, “It is important to find the real face of Mary Magdalene, who is a woman who represents the importance of the female aspect on the side of Christ.”

Now a new film on the life of Mary Magdalene, starring Rooney Mara, has tried to portray Mary along the lines of “An independent woman who has discretionary time and wealth from the city of Magdala, not identified by a father or a husband, whose life was dramatically restored, healed, changed by her encounter with this Jewish itinerant teacher and healer, Jesus of Nazareth.”

The movie despite being released in Europe and Australia doesn’t have a release date in the US yet owing to its original distributor. It comes as quite an irony that the original distributor of the movie is none other than the Weinstein Co. which collapsed after Harvey Weinstein was embroiled in a huge controversy owing to his sexual misdemeanors. Harvey Weinstein happens to be the infamous trigger behind the #MeToo moment. And, Mary Magdalene’s image being relooked from a different angle in the age of #Metoo signals away at the good times to come.

“Why is a woman there, giving testimony to that in a culture where woman are just not paid attention to, or not placed as witnesses? Well, this speaks very strongly to women today, that the power of their witness, the power of their testimony to speak up for a truth, can have effects that ripple down through the centuries,” said Ristine.

While both Adam and Eve sinned, the term ‘seduced’ is affixed to just Eve’s name. Even if you do not follow Christian history you must be well aware of how the story goes. While ‘Eve’ was seduced by Satan and thus sinned, Adam was the one who sinned as an act of sacrifice so that Eve didn’t have to repent all alone. While the authorship and adaptations of religious scripture keep been questioned there is one thing that remains constant: the portrayal of women as either the ultimate sepulchers of sacrifice and purity or as the vicious or repenting seductress. Is there a need to relook at the way we have adapted our scriptures?

H/T: The Hindu