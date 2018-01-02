New Mom Sunidhi Chauhan Has The Perfect Playlist For Mommies-To-Be

On January 2, singer Sunidhi Chauhan and her hubby, music composer Hitesh Sonik, welcomed their first child – a boy. But prior to getting face time with her little bundle of joy, Sunidhi crooned an apt list of songs for mommies-to-be.

In a recent interaction with The Quint before her delivery, Sunidhi dedicated a special playlist of songs for new mommies that ranged from battling sleepless nights with a crying baby to that special feeling you get when you look at your baby after a day of work. Go on, check it out.

When it comes to her career, this new mommy has no plans of taking a backseat as she had already signed her next project before her delivery. The 34-year-old is all set to be a part of the singing reality show, The Remix, on Amazon Prime Video. It will be a 10-episode music reality competition show where DJs and singers will be pairing up to create remixes of popular songs to win the mega prize.

Who else is excited to see Sunidhi perform on stage? ‘Cause I know I am!

H/T: The Quint