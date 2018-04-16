New Guidelines Will Allow Government Employees To Travel Abroad During Child Care Leave

According to new guidelines of the Personnel Ministry, Government employees can now go abroad while they are on a child care leave (CCL). The employees can also avail Leave Travel Concession (LTC) which allows leave and reimbursement of to and fro expenses for them during the child care leave period.

“An employee on CCL may proceed on foreign travel provided clearances from appropriate competent authorities are taken in advance,” the ministry said in a recent order issued to all the central government departments. This clarification from the Personnel Ministry came after it received references with regard to the child care leave (CCL) from different government departments. “LTC may be availed while an employee is on CCL,” the order said.

The order also added that an employee on CCL may be permitted to leave headquarters with the prior approval of an appropriate competent authority.

The women employees with minor children, as per the existing rules, may be granted child care leave for a maximum period of two years (i.e. 730 days) during their entire service for taking care of up to two children, whether for rearing or to look after any of their needs.

Child care leave shall not be admissible if the child is 18 years of age or older, the rules say.

H/T: Hindustan Times

Image used for representational purpose