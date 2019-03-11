New Amazon Prime Web Series Shows That, In India, Matches Are Anything But ‘Made In Heaven’

A lot of buzz has been created around Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Srivastava, and Reema Kagti’s creation “Made In Heaven” since the day it debuted on Amazon Prime. There is no reason why there wouldn’t be any, there are big names involved in the production, a stellar star cast, and weddings at the centre of it all!

There are cheating partners, loans for the wedding expenses, demands of exorbitant dowries, forced marriages, even pageants for the search of the right girl. Thus, at the core of it all, a marriage here is a business deal, a political alliance, a charade, and everything else but a sane, sacred bond that we have hitherto thought it (or taught it) to be.

To cut it short, there are hardly any matches “Made in heaven.” However, it is slightly disappointing (probably just alarming) that there is almost no happy marriage or couple that we can root for.

Yes, we come face-to-face with the reality of the Indian marriage market and how almost everything is a sham. And while it might be true, it also becomes almost disorienting. There are people dealing with their broken pasts and messy presents as they navigate through their complicated relationships. Out of everything that this show might be, it is certainly not a respite from your existential anxiety. Chances are you might find a growing cynicism brewing within by the time you reach the end of the season.

However, the grand sets, the colourful wedding celebrations, and the costumes do help and leave you wanting for more. I mean, there is no reason why they will not work when a) they have worked for almost all of Zoya Akhtar’s films, b) this is the stuff the wedding charade is made of as they brightly camouflage all the dirty business that goes on in the background.

To add to it, the series has been set in Delhi and if you are even slightly acquainted with the Delhi lanes, chances are you might be hit by a fond nostalgia as the series takes you right from the picturesque upscale locations to the dingy lanes of Dwarka and all the way to the quaint charm of old-Delhi terraces.

Moving on to the next problem, there are moments in the film that feel like déjà vu, reminding you of Dil Dhadakdne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara at various instances. There is a scene showing Renu Gupta (played by Ayesha Raza) stuffing her mouth with candies in a moment of disappointment. It instantly takes you to Shefali Shaw binging on chocolate pastries as she cries in Dil Dhadakne Do.

And while jumping on to an overdose of calories does sound like a natural reaction for a person who has been dealing with weight issues in their moment of disappointment, there sure have to be other ways of expressing disappointment than the repetition of the kind of movie scenes that anyway never leave your mind.

Now again, both Reema and Zoya have attained some kind of mastery in writing grey characters and Kalki is almost the queen when it comes to playing them. But that’s where we need to stop! No denying that Kalki does full justice to her character and literally makes you hate her when you are supposed to (just like she did in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara), but how long will she be typecast in these roles? For an actor who has so much to offer in terms of her talent and acting, there need to be more diverse and versatile characters written for her.

As we get to discuss the cast of the film, you will find a huge set of illustrious names and while some of them, like Jim Sarbh, Natasha Singh, and Rasika Dugal shine, others like Shefali Thakur, Vikrant Massey, and Maanvi Gagroo fizzle away in the sense that they don’t do anything new and appear rather laidback.

Natasha is like a breath of fresh air as Shibani, the strong woman who doesn’t shy away from asking for a raise and all that’s rightfully hers. Shashank Arora as Kabir Basrai and Shivani Raghuvanshi as Jaspreet “Jazz” Kaur impress too.

Coming to the leads of the show, while Sobhita Dhulipala makes for a good Tara, who runs the titular Made in Heaven company, and is an absolute delight to watch, it is the flashback scenes of her life before she entered the ‘high society’ where she loses her grip. There is no denying that she does full justice to the brooding, shrewd, and self-consumed Tara Khanna. Unfortunately, that’s not the same when it comes to playing the Tara from the past. She struggles to fit into the frame of a lower-middle-class girl from Delhi’s gullies or, gandi naali as she calls it. She looks odd, out of place, and uneasy.

However, the conflict within her character almost makes up for the flaws, which accentuate it well. Arjun Mathur as her business partner Karan, however, is flawless. You literally live his life through the character and its emotional ups and downs. I doubt if anyone has ever played a gay character better than him.

One thing that both the writers as well as the actors should get sure credit for is the portrayal of gay relationships. Yes, there is a fight against the society but there also is passion, poignancy, and longing, an angle that is seldom portrayed with the intricacies that Arjun Mathur and the cinematography bring to the story. When it comes to LGBTQIA love stories and portrayal of their sex scenes, I have almost never watched anything as organic.

There’s also this distinct narrative quality about the series that lends it the cinematic finesse which makes it the worth the running time and props to the directors, including Prashant Nair and Nitya Mehra for that. With its post-modern unreliable narrative voice, a lot is left to the audience’s interpretation. There is no absolute truth and the definitions of “right” and “wrong” are relative and often flicker.

Thus, no wonder that the show might hit different people differently. As for me, with a bunch of hits and misses, it is definitely worth a watch!