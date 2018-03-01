New-Age Couples Are Mixing Holi And Weddings, And We Are Smitten By The Trend

I always regarded the haldi ritual of Indian weddings as some sort of pseudo-Holi and, to my surprise, I saw a refreshing wave of Holi getting mixed with the wedding celebrations last year, a trend that is catching up strongly now.

Blogger Masoom Minawala’s big fat Indian wedding was a trendsetter in more than one way right from her mehendi design to the bride’s unique and refreshing wedding outfits. What specifically stood out of the unique trend-setting ideas was the Holi party though. Masoom left us drooling with the vibrant set up of the Holi party which they had in lieu of the regular cocktail party.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Masoom said, “I wanted to throw a unique party where guests would let their hair down and have a good time without making an effort to look glamorous. So, I thought of mixing a wedding function with an exciting festival like Holi — that turned out to be an excellent idea. It reminded us of our childhood memories and emotions attached to it. I tried the colours a month in advance to make sure it didn’t have any side effects.”

Here is a picture of Masoom’s Holi party:

The trend soon caught up as everybody loved the ideology behind the concept and in no time Holi swept its way into Indian weddings in one way or another. Currently, couples are incorporating Holi in their wedding celebrations in a number of unique ways.

Bride Shweta Acharya chose a Holi themed Haldi celebration for her wedding. Shweta, who is a wedding planner herself, said, “Haldi is the first function before the marriage ceremony and both sides — the bridegroom’s and the bride’s families — were officially meeting each other for the first time. So to break the ice and awkwardness among the families and, at the same time, to add a fun factor, my fiancé and I decided to have a haldi-Holi function. Also, [it was] because my fiancé is from Bihar and they celebrate Holi in a grand way there.”

Here is a picture of Shweta Acharya’s Holi themed Haldi:

To add to the fun of playing Holi, incorporating it into your wedding celebrations also adds to the colour and thus gives out breathtaking pictures. That probably must be the reason why a lot of couples now are also using Holi colours for their pre-wedding shoots.

Here are two more pictures of Holi themed wedding function:

Holi is a festival of mirth and merriment and thus it adds to the wedding celebrations and we wholeheartedly approve of this new trend.

H/T: Hindustan Times