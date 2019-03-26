Never Forget That The Purpose Of Journalism Is To Serve The Public: Frederica Jansz

Guess who pays the price when a journalist exposes an outrageous act of corruption, selfishness, and entitlement by the defense secretary of her country? Well, it’s the former who faces the brunt of it all because she tries to expose a corrupt politician who puts 59 lives at stake to fly a dog from Switzerland to Sri Lanka as a gift for his wife.

As Mahendra Rajapaksha was appointed the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka by President Maithripala Sirisena for a brief period in 2018, the country frantically recollected flashes of several human rights violations, extreme military violence, and fascism. Thankfully, before history could repeat itself, Rajapaksa was made to resign from the post in December last year.

While a comeback of the Rajapaksha government was successfully averted, the remains of its tyranny still linger. Investigative journalist Frederica Jansz is a living testimony of the same.

Right from replacing Lasantha Wickrematunge, who was killed for his journalism, as the editor who continuously challenged the ruling government, Jansz’s stint at The Sunday Leader was full of fireworks and controversy.

Soon after she joined the editorial team at what was termed as Sri Lanka’s “lone independent voice,” Jansz was sent a death threat, written in blood. “We will slice you up if you do not stop your writing,” the letter read. It was soon followed by rumors of Sri Lankan military intelligence’s plans of assassinating her.

However, Jansz persisted despite the jarring horrors of the Sri Lankan Civil War that she covered and all the incessant threats from the ruling government that she was constantly exposing, one story after the other.

All the politically fueled stories, with shocking revelations about the ruling government, and yet it was the dog story that was her undoing. The story led to a widespread backlash against the then Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa who made it a point to make it even with the journalist and never forgive her for what she had done.

He actually went to the length of calling and threatening Jansz in a move that made many predict that she was looking at fate as painful as the former editor at The Sunday Leader. Thus, it didn’t come as a surprise to anybody when soon after 72% of the newspaper’s stake was purchased by an ally of the ruling party with financial aid from the latter. Jansz was soon sacked from her position at the newspaper and, amidst increasing death threats, was forced to leave Sri Lanka and seek asylum in the US.

Jansz now lives in Washington State in the US and is struggling with the efforts of restarting a new life in a new country. As per reports, even when she saw all of it coming, she continued to write articles against the Sri Lankan government even after the newspaper was acquired by its allies.

All of it certainly leaves one in awe and makes you wonder what was it that kept pushing her throughout and fight for the truth despite the heavy price that she had to pay.

In a recent Twitter chat with IWB, Jansz spoke on choosing between her integrity and safety, her pursuit of the truth despite its price, importance of unbiased journalism, and the struggles of relocating in a new country.

Here are the excerpts:

On choosing between her integrity and safety

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog I always went by the old cliche “one should have courage to stand by one’s convictions.” You have to know where your values lie, you must be willing to act on them, no matter the personal cost. That’s what integrity is all about.

On circumstances that pushed her to leave Sri Lanka

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog It was a series of events that built up over a 3 year period during which time I came under continuous threats and harassment. All of which finally culminated in what was clearly a politically motivated decision to remove me. The harassment did not end there. It continued.

On fighting for the truth despite paying a huge price

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog I firmly believe that no matter where, no matter how small the town or country, people everywhere deserve thoughtful, impartial journalism. More importantly, they deserve the truth. Impartial honest journalism is a force for good in any society.

On the struggles of relocating to a new country

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog The everyday life of a single parent isn’t easy, even when moving is not on the agenda. Moving is famously fearsome. Relocating to another country alone with kids, is certainly not for the faint-hearted. Living in America, I have come to learn that you need insurance…

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog …for everything. You car, home, health and life. It is more important than saving for retirement or college…

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog …and then there are the emotional challenges that are overwhelming. As a single mum, in an alien country I constantly grapple with issues- from self-doubt and anxiety over money to the stress of making decisions alone.

On the importance of freedom of speech in the establishment of peace in the region

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog Freedom of Speech is an inherent human right to voice one’s opinion publicly. Free speech is integral to build a stronger democracy, and allow for the growth of liberal government. Integration and reconciliation all need scrutiny in the region in order for peace to be established

On how the international community can support unbiased journalism in South Asia

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog First, by providing a networking and resource forum for journalists with a mission to promote accurate coverage of South Asia and the diaspora. The International Community has a role to play in holding governments accountable when journalists come under threat…

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog … therefore it is important for the International Community to expand the human circle to be acutely aware of what is happening in that country.

On how much the social situations in Sri Lanka have changed since 2013

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog It is important to acknowledge that progress has been made. That said, there appears to be a consistent sense of political uncertainty and social tensions. All of which continue to have a negative impact on the economy which is already growing slowly.

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog …Sri Lanka’s economy is currently under duress. Foreign exchange reserves have been sliding, pressuring the local currency – amid broder problems in global emerging markets.

On the need in Sri Lanka to harness its women’s powers more actively

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog Yes. Women are integral to society and a force to garner. They are and will be the influencers and decision makers. So yes, for sure!

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog …Bring in concrete policies to support working parents giving them more flexibility to meet family responsibilities.

On the current perception of women’s role in Sri Lanka

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog Women in Sri Lanka are still fighting for their right to be heard..

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog …unfortunately women in power in Sri Lanka still do not champion the cause of gender equality.

On bringing more women into power positions

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog By strengthening communities. Reinforcing public perception on ‘women’s role’

On her message to young South Asian women journalists

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog You alone must decide what you stand for and what you stand against as a journalist. No one else can do it for you. Have the courage of your convictions to speak and act on what you believe is right. Never forget that the purpose of journalism is to serve the public…

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog …to give citizens the information they need to be free and self-governing. Keep the people in the forefront of everything you do. They depend on you for information to help them navigate the world around them.

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog …even if most of your stories are small, incremental, you can still reach for Mt. Everest with your other stories. Find stories that right wrongs, solve problems and correct injustices…

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog … Act as a watchdog on the powerful and influential and give voice to those who are ignored by society…

Frederica on Twitter @indianwomenblog …also have fun. Don’t lose sight of the immense joy of the work. It will end all too soon, so enjoy it while you can.

Owing to the diverse albeit rich cultural backdrop of the region, South Asian geopolitics remains unique in its own way. The culture, the religion, and the confusing international narratives have all amalgamated together to give birth to a politics unlike any other in South Asia.

While the social and political movements in the West might inspire us, we need a system of our own to incorporate them as per our surroundings. Our triggers are different, our catalysts are different, our methods are different, and therefore it becomes imperative that our understanding of it must be different too. We cannot see ourselves from the lens of the outsider like a narrative developed with only half-hearted efforts.

IWB recognises that the need right now is to take charge of the situation and facilitate a dialogue among women representatives from South Asian nations like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, and Sri Lanka.