Neuroscientist Teagan Wall Reminds Discovery Channel That #TheWorldIsOursToo

Recently Discovery Channel launched a promotional video with Hashtag #TheWorldIsOurs that primarily featured men celebrating their professions. In today’s time, when women are equally seen making a mark in various fields, Neuroscientist and writer Teagan Wall was quick to respond to the unfair portrayal with her version of the video that celebrates women scientists across the world.

In a tweet, Wall wrote, “I got unreasonably angry about a thing, so I made a thing.” Giving a fitting reply to the unjust video, she posted her version of the video with #TheWorldIsOursToo hashtag that showcased women achievers in the world of science taking the lead.

Teagan Wall, PhD on Twitter I got unreasonably angry about a thing, so I made a thing, and hopefully it makes you feel better too. #ItsOurWorldToo https://t.co/ZHvREzGRFW

“There are so many incredible women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Medicine),” said Wall’s in her follow-up tweet. Wall’s video garnered a lot of attention and support on Twitter.

Madison Cox on Twitter @Discovery Pretty huge bummer that you couldn’t find a single woman scientist to be in your cool new ad. Maybe next rebrand. #TheWorldIsOursToo

Dyskochick on Twitter @Discovery #theworldisourstoo as a female scientist and mother to two children (boy and girl) I am appalled at the gender bias this ad confirms. Utterly out of touch! Poor poor show on both the ad, and your demographic of presenters if this reflects your portfolio. Angry!!!!

Anastasia Jeune on Twitter You guys not discovered women yet or what? #theworldisourstoo https://t.co/Rdc6wSyMhD

Dr. Misty Bentz 💫 on Twitter Black holes may be invisible, but scientists that happen to be female are not! We are right here. #TheWorldIsOursToo https://t.co/BbzI0eaOvj

Dr. Lakshmi A. Dave on Twitter Wow! That fossilised thing called patriarchy is still alive and kicking! Even in 2019!!! #TheWorldIsOursToo 👩🏽‍⚕️👩‍✈️👩‍🔬👩‍🚀🙋🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/vSm2eRv5a2