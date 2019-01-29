Netflix Picks Up Richie Mehta’s ‘Delhi Crime’, Based On 2012 Delhi Gang-Rape Case

Netflix on Tuesday announced that a seven-part India-set series named “Delhi Crime”, inspired by the investigation into the December 2012 Delhi gang-rape, will be aired on March 22, 2019.

Directed by Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, the cast of the series includes Shefali Shah (Monsoon Wedding), Adil Hussain (Life of Pi, Hotel Salvation), Denzil Smith (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Rasika Dugal (Qissa, Manto), Rajesh Tailang (“Siddharth”, Netflix series “Selection Day”), and Yashaswini Dayama (Dear Zindagi).

“The making of Delhi Crime has been a personally transformative journey; speaking to every individual involved, retracing the paths that the police took during the course of the investigation, and hearing of the determination that it took for the case to be closed, despite severe limitations. I hope that we’ve been able to provide context, catharsis and open once again a difficult conversation that must be had about the forces that enabled this brutality,” said Mehta.

The brutal 2012 Delhi gang-rape of a paramedical student by six men on a moving bus shook the nation for the sheer brutality and torture inflicted on the hapless girl. Despite the best efforts by the doctors, her condition kept on deteriorating and massive protests on the streets of Delhi demanding justice for her took place.

With this, the government was forced to set up a three-member committee to suggest changes in the anti-rape laws and all the accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. Ram Singh, one of the accused, died in police custody from possible suicide on March 11, 2013, in the Tihar Jail, the lone minor was sentenced to three years in a reform house, and the rest were sentenced to death.

Simran Sethi, Netflix director, international originals, said, “’Delhi Crime’ is honest and emotional and powerful. Shows like this bring a much-needed lens to the lived reality of women around the world.”

The series will also be premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, today.

H/T: The Hindustan Times