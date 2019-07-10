Netflix India Fame Sharan And His #GrannyOnFire Give Us The BTS Of Their Real-Reel Life

She’s cool, she’s sassy, she can have you ROFL with her wit. And as her grandson best describes – she’s the #GrannyOnFire.

While most people only have friends to discuss their favourite Netflix shows with, Sharan Nair’s Netflix partner is none other than his cool gran and best friend, his Ammuma. If you’ve watched any of the episodes of Netflix India’s series ‘Grandma Reacts To’, you know what I am talking about. Ammuma finds Noah Centinio cute but no one can match up to Dulquer Salmaan, not even her own grandson – her expressions say it all, no twists required!

And if it has got you wondering about the behind the scenes and how Sharan managed to bring the madness he shares with his granny on social media – here’s the answer to your curiosity straight from the horse’s mouth, “It was over lunch one day, I was telling Ammuma about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s epic re-enactment of GOT scenes, and she began to repeat the dialogues saying the most insane things. I just happened to record it on my phone and uploaded on Instagram. She didn’t know anything about it until people started coming to her saying that they loved the video. And she was like, what the hell!”

Sharan makes his grandma watch To All The Boys I've Loved Before and she has some ideas about how he can impress a girl. Hint: Pazhampuris.

Then to now, this supercool granny-grandson duo have garnered a lot of attention and fan following (28k and going strong). Comes as no surprise that they are receiving a lot of acting offers, too, and if anything, Ammuma would choose to play her real self on screen, “A nice sweet grand mom. Condition I will remember any dialogues that is,” she says. Haha.

In our quick conversation, Sharan shared with us some of their personal anecdotes, things that they pull each other’s leg on, and also got Ammuma to answer some of the fun questions we had for her. Needless to say, a lot of haha and aww moments await you here:

So what’s the secret of granny’s energy?

“Think good thoughts, drink water, do yoga, do good for everybody.” Ammuma has gotten into her social media influencer mode! Haha.

Speaking of the influencer mode, I have some quickies for her:

#ThoughtOfTheDay – “Work hard towards your goals no matter the difficulties and struggles, and you will get where you aim to be, one day.”

A post she’d use #InstaLove for – “A photo of my family.” I asked her if it’d be my photo, and she says, “no way”. You love me the most but, right Ammuama? – I overheard Sharan bugging her. haha.

Her next #OOTD:

Granny and Sharan’s Mom

So I saw this post (below), and I wonder what she could possibly hold you at gunpoint for? Does she ever scold you on anything?

She keeps telling me to do MBA. Though earlier she wanted me to become an IAS officer; she fancied the idea of having a government car parked under her house verandah, and her IAS grandson coming home for lunch everyday. All this time I could hear granny giggling in the backdrop, and their humorous tones had me bursting into laughter too.

And the thing that I get scolded most for is sleeping till late in the morning, Ammuma hates it. She can’t take people missing breakfast. So even if I wake up at close to lunchtime, I have to have breakfast first, and then lunch an hour later. (Burp! haha)

Gran or Gaitonde? We will never know. Or maybe we will.

What sort of reaction did her friends and other grannies have to her swag?

They love her. She says that her friends with whom she goes for yoga and walk keep asking her about new YouTube and Netflix videos from time to time.

It’s clear from the videos that you two share a very cool bond, so how about you disclose the embarrassing stories that give her a chance to tease you?

Ammuma loves telling people about my heartbreaks. She’ll tell my friends and even if I bring a girl home, it won’t stop her from going into details. This one time she was visiting us in Russia (my parents live in Russia) and around that time I was getting over a rather painful breakup. So we were at the airport seeing her off for Kochi, and coming across a picture of my ex with another guy had me in tears. It surprised Ammuma thinking I was crying because she was leaving – she got to know the real story from my mom later, and to this day, she takes my case on it.

Open relationships, vibrators or even Radhika Apte; Sharan's grandma has some knowledge to share about it all while watching Lust Stories. 4 shorts detailing different relationships, Lust Stories is an anthology with a different director for each story. The stories take you through the journeys of different modern relationships through the woman's perspective.

And what about you?

Oh, according to her my videos embarrass her. She keeps telling me that I don’t want people come to me in temple and wherever I go saying we saw your video. But let me tell you, she enjoys that attention, too. Haha.

She seems to hold a lot of your secrets, from what your Instagram posts tell! But there must be some memory/anecdote from your childhood that she has fun letting out?

She has a lot of fun telling everyone about how big a crybaby I was, and of my weird habit of throwing toys out of the window. Hahaha. I was a very shy kid and every time we had guests at our house, I’d hide and not come out. One time, an uncle aunty had come to meet Ammuma, I must have been five or six and she was carrying me in her arms. I wanted them to leave and kept whispering that in her ear while she was sitting with them, and when she didn’t listen to me I bit her on the neck; she loves narrating this incident!

Osho and Ma Anand Sheela celebrate the homecoming of a new Rolls Royce 💵💵💵

Has she ever given you dating advice, too?

Now she’s saying she hasn’t but she had. “Don’t love ten people at the same time – please stay loyal,” is her key advice. She’ll tell me to be nice to women and to treat them well. “When you like someone, ask her out on a date, take her to a nice restaurant, and make sure she eats well. And then get her home, I’ll be your wingman and make tea and fresh banana fritters for her.” That’s Sharan’s Ammuma, guys! Jealous much? And I could hear her saying something – “whomever you’ve got home until now has loved my cooking.” Haha. I, too, have an open lunch invitation, btw!

And what is her opinion on men?

She has three daughters, and when they were in growing up, the atmosphere was very different. She sent them out to study not knowing what the world had in store for them. What she wanted was them to have good careers, and to find good men for the three of them. And now her three son-in-laws are like sons to her.

She likes men, added Sharan at the end – I’m sure if granny caught that, he was in for a good stare, though of course, then they would both end up laughing!

Nights with bae like this ❤️ #SheonlytakesRealMadrid #Fifanights

Unlike the equation you share with your gran, there’s often a gap between the two generations – what can help in bridging it, in your opinion?

It’s a two-way thing. I know a lot of people who don’t get along with their grandparents that well, and they’d blame one another for it. Personally I think, it is important to find a middle ground. Like with Ammuma, sleeping and waking up early and having three meals a day are essentials that you can’t miss on, and it can drive me crazy – so if we hadn’t found a middle ground, our relationship couldn’t have been this amazing. Makes a lot of sense.

And lastly, would Ammuma like to take her fame in some direction, any social cause that is close to her heart?

She says she’d like to do something for all the starving kids in the world, help them get education and a good life.