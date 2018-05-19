Netflix Anthology ‘Lust Stories’ Contemplates On Love Coexisting With Lust In Four Women’s Relationships

The sexual desires of women have remained shut under the drapes of sharam and sabhyata in the Indian cinema and as a topic of discussion in general in our society until recently where a movie like Lipstick Under My Burkha unapologetically unveiled the real world. Covering the same emotion of ‘lust’ in the world of women comes an anthology ‘Lust Stories’.

A collection of four short, compelling contemporary relationship stories are directed by ace filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee. The brigade that we last saw in the movie Bombay Talkies. The first trailer of the film was released on Friday, and we’re already intrigued to be part of the short stories.

In the trailer, we can see Bhumi Pednekar in a role of a maid who is attracted to the owner of the house. We see Kiara Advani, recently married to Vicky Kaushal, discovering her sexual desires, Manisha Koirala finding sexual happiness and excitement in her husband’s friend, and Radhika Apte who plays the role of a professor and ends up getting physical with one of her students.

The main idea of Lust Stories is to convey the message that love and lust can co-exist. Speaking of the wrong perception of the word lust, Karan Johar told Hindustan Times, “One has not shown lust sensitively. Both love and lust and co-exist. But many times it has had a bad influence on society. And we are a responsible bunch of filmmakers. We have used it in right way. Lust cannot always be gauged by negativity, it is a bonafide emotion.”

Zoya, one of the directors working on the movie, gave her take on how love is perceived in our country and why Indian audiences admire dreamy love stories. She said, “One of the main reasons why our audience goes to cinema houses is escapism, fantasy, aspiration and to hope for something they don’t have. Love is still a taboo in our culture sadly. We don’t have that many love marriages happening, your parents decide who you spend your life with. We are not allowed to date. In terms of lust, some people have depicted beautifully and some people are just crass. It has been in our films. People are now being more open.”

The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwala’s RSVP films, and this marks Netflix’s third original Indian film, after Brahman Naman and Love Per Square Foot. It will release on Netflix on June 15.

Lust Stories | Official Trailer | Netflix Get ready for a climactic event this June. Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap come together for Lust Stories premiering 15th June only on Netflix.

According to Netflix, “Lust Stories is a contemporary take on real-life relationships through the lens of four women and their desires. The anthology film is a take on ‘Love, Sex and everything in between!’”