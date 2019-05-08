Nepal Girl Dances For 126 Hours, Sets New Guinness Book ‘Longest Dancing Marathon By An Individual’ Record

Setting a new Guinness World Record as the “Longest Dancing Marathon by an Individual”, which was previously held by an Indian woman, a Nepali teenager Bandana danced continuously for 126 hours (five days), reported NDTV.

Hailing from Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal, Bandana performed in the hall of Big Foodland restaurant located in Kathmandu in the presence of her family members, general public and the media to promote Nepalese music and culture. Taking only short breaks in between for refreshments, Bandana started dancing on November 23, 2018, and continued till the afternoon of November 28, 2018, without taking any rest. Apart from promoting the Nepalese culture, it was also a personal challenge for Bandana as she has been dancing since early childhood.

For her achieving this remarkable feat, the 18-year-old was honoured by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at a function held in his official residence in Kathmandu on Saturday, as the official confirmation from the Guinness Records came in on Friday.

Speaking to Xinhua, Bandana’s father shared, “I am very glad to see my daughter being able to keep the world record. This achievement is not just of hers, but she has also set the nation’s name at the global front. It’s a moment of pride for all of us.” In addition, her grandmother shared, “In our generation, it was difficult for women to even dance or smile publicly, but now time has changed. I feel so proud of my granddaughter that she has been able to keep her name globally.”

Previously the record was held by Kerala woman Kalamandalam Hemlatha, who performed a classical dance form Mohiniyattam for 123 hours 15 minutes in 2011 at the age of 37.

