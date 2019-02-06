Neomi Rao’s Stance On Rape Is Proof Of How Deeply We’re Conditioned To Always Blame The Victim

Neomi Rao, American President Donald Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s vacant seat, was in for some serious scrutiny as she faced the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday in an appellate court in Washington.

Rao, who has been serving as Trump’s “czar” overseeing regulatory rollbacks, received some serious falk from the Democrats. As they assailed her with strong questions, while the focus was mainly on her work during Trump’s administration, it was her commentary on rape as a Yale University student that led her into hot soup.

In the commentary made decades ago, Rao had suggested that women need to change their behaviour so as to avoid rape. Almost every Democratic senator at the dais raised questions at her early writings.

In a column titled “Shades of Gray,” written in 1994 for the Yale Herald as a response to an allegation of date rape incident on the campus, Rao wrote, “It has always seemed self-evident to me that even if I drank a lot, I would still be responsible for my actions.”

She further added, “A man who rapes a drunk girl should be prosecuted. At the same time, a good way to avoid a potential date rape is to stay reasonably sober.”

Rao told the senators that some of the sentiments expressed by her during her student years make her “cringe” now. However, she insisted that most of her writings being mentioned at the court were over “two decades” old and were written at a “time of exploration.”

She also said that she had made it “very clear” that “rape is a terrible crime for which men should be held responsible.” She added, “I was trying to make in perhaps not the most elegant way the sort of common-sense observation… It’s the advice my mother gave me; it’s the advice that I give my children. And I certainly regret any implication of blaming the victim.”

Reacting to her comments, Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont said that as someone who has dealt with rape cases in the past, he fears that her sentiments would probably make some women too ashamed of reporting rape.

As Rao talks about the advice that her mother gave to her and the advice that she gave to her children, we are certainly left wondering. Imagine what kind of conditioning the women must have undergone over decades and centuries to not only perpetuate ideas that hinge on victim blaming but also teach them to their own children.

It is rather disappointing that someone with an ivy league education can endorse ideas where the victim is asked to take responsibility for being targetted (even if it was done decades ago). Victim blaming is not a “common sense observation!” How will we ever be able to hold the perpetrator accountable if we keep failing to let go of our rhetoric of victim blaming?

H/T: Hindustan Times